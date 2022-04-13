ROUNDUP: South High pulls out first win in 10th inning

Josh Young pitched six shutout innings in relief and drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th Wednesday to lift the South Glens Falls baseball team to a 5-4 Foothills Council victory at Broadalbin-Perth.

Also Wednesday, Warrensburg freshman Louis Lang delivered a suicide squeeze to give the Burghers the lead, and sophomore Tanner Monroe added an RBI double as Warrensburg topped Argyle 3-1 in the Adirondack League.

At Ticonderoga, Nate Trudeau, Owen Stonitsch and Jackson Dorsett combined to pitch a complete-game shutout with 13 strikeouts and no walks in a 12-0 CVAC victory over Northern Adirondack.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5, BROADALBIN-PERTH 4 (10 inn.)

League: Foothills Council

South High 021 001 000 1 — 5 6 0

B-P 111 100 000 0 — 4 8 3

WP — Josh Smith (1-0). LP — Barton. 2B — Tambasco (BP), Potter (BP). 3B — Wallace (BP). HR — Dan Cohen (SGF).

South Glens Falls highlights: Brandon Stimpson 2 for 4, 1 run, Dan Cohen 2 runs, Jackson Salaway 2 runs.

Broadalbin-Perth highlights: Wallace 2 for 4, 1 run, Tambasco 3 for 3, 1 BB.

Records: South Glens Falls 1-1, 1-4.

Notes: Josh Smith pitched 6 shutout innings in relief and drove in the go-ahead RBI in the top of the 10th to give South Glens Falls its first win of the season.

WARRENSBURG 3, ARGYLE 1

League: Adirondack League

Argyle 100 000 0 — 1 2 1

Warrensburg 100 101 0 — 3 5 1

WP — Brady Cheney (1-1). LP — Nate Stanley. 2B — Caleb Remington (Warr), Louis Lang (Warr), Tanner Monroe (Warr).

Argyle highlights: Nate Stanley 6 IP, 3ER, 5 hits, 5 Ks, Caden Cuthbert 1-3 run, Lucas Kingsley 1-2.

Warrensburg highlights: Brady Cheney 7 IP, 0 ER, 2 hits, 9 Ks, Louis Lang 1-2 2B, RBI, run, Tanner Monroe 1-3 2B, RBI, Caleb Remington 1-2 2B, Caden Allen 1-4 run.

Records: Argyle 1-2. Warrensburg 1-3, 3-3.

Notes: Freshman Louis Lang executed a perfect suicide squeeze in the fourth inning to put Warrensburg up 2-1. Sophomore Tanner Monroe hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to give the Burghers a 3-1 lead.

TICONDEROGA 12, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0

League: CVAC

No. Adirondack 000 000 0 — 0 4 4

Ticonderoga 152 022 0 — 12 13 0

WP — Nate Trudeau 1-1. LP — Austin Lambert. 2B — Matt Boulrice (NA), Garrett Drinkwine (Ti), Nathan LaCourse (Ti).

Ticonderoga highlights: Nathan LaCourse 3 hits, 2 RBI, Connor Yaw 2 hits, 3 runs scored.

Records: Northern Adirondack 0-3. Ticonderoga 1-0, 3-1.

Notes: Nate Trudeau (7 Ks), Owen Stonitsch (2 Ks) and Jackson Dorsett (4 Ks) combined to pitch a complete-game shutout with 13 Ks and no walks.

WHITEHALL 13, NORTH WARREN 3

League: Adirondack League

North Warren 200 100 x — 3 2 4

Whitehall 308 101 x — 13 10 2

WP — Brandon Bakerian. LP — Tommy Conway. 2B — Jacob Whiting (Whi). 3B — Brandon Bakerian (Whi).

North Warren highlights: Tyler Hitchcock 1-2 RBI, Wes Bolton 1-4 1 Run scored, 2 innings pitched 1 earned run, Connor Jennings 0-3 RBI.

Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 1-3 triple, 2 RBIs, run scored, 3 innings pitched 1 earned run, 5 strikeouts, CJ Monty 2-3 3 runs scored, Landon Rozell 2-4 2 Runs Scored, RBI, Preston Bakemeier 2-3 2 RBIs, 3 Runs scored, Patrick Egan 2 1/3 innings 1 hit, 1 earned run, 4 strikeouts.

Records: North Warren 0-4, 0-4. Whitehall 3-0, 3-0.

Notes: Whitehall, playing its first home game of the season, batted around and sent 12 to the plate and scored 8 runs in the third inning en route to the win. Brandon Bakerian, Patrick Egan and Tyler Brooks combined on the mound, holding North Warren to only 2 hits.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 15, CORINTH 8

League: Adirondack League

Salem-Cam. 440 115 0 — 15 8 6

Corinth 031 121 0 — 8 7 4

WP — Chilson. LP — McGuire. 2B — Jackson Thomas (SC) 2. 3B — Eli Danio (SC).

Salem-Cambridge highlights: Jackson Thomas 3 for 4, 2 doubles, 6 RBI, Eli Danio triple.

Corinth highlights: White 3 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Records: Salem-Cambridge 4-0, 4-1.

JOHNSTOWN 4, GLENS FALLS 1

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown 103 000 0 — 4 3 0

Glens Falls 000 001 0 — 1 3 1

WP — Tallon. LP — Sokol.

GREENWICH 21, HOOSIC VALLEY 6

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich 350 107 5 — 21 15 1

Hoosic Valley 004 020 0 — 6 5 4

WP — Ryan Ingber. LP — Jeff Finkle. 2B — Jesse Kuzmich (Gre) 2, Aidan McPhail (Gre), Mike Lancaster (HV). 3B — Jesse Kuzmich (Gre). HR — Aidan Waite (Gre), Parker Jamieson (Gre), Jimmy Bolognino (HV), Lukas Cates (HV).

Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 2 2Bs, 3B, 4 RBIs Aidan McPhail 2B, Jayden Hughes 2 singles, Dutch Hamilton 2 singles, 3 RBIs, Aidan Waite 1B, HR, 2 RBIs, Parker Jamieson 1B, HR, 2 RBI.

Hoosic Valley highlights: Mike Lancaster 1B, 2B, Jimmy Bolognino HR, 2 RBIs , Lukas Cates HR, 2 RBIs.

Records: Greenwich 4-0, 4-2. Hoosic Valley 2-2, 2-2.

