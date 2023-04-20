QUEENSBURY — Ben Cohen scatted five hits to pick up the pitching win Thursday as South Glens Falls earned a 3-1 Foothills Council baseball victory over Queensbury.

James Thompson and Charlie Bammert each had two singles to lead the Bulldogs’ bats, with Bammert driving in a run. South High scored in the sixth and seventh innings to snap a 1-1 tie to improve to 1-5 in the league, 2-6 overall.

Josh Roberts led Queensbury (4-2, 5-3) with an RBI single.

SCHUYLERVILLE 9, HUDSON FALLS 3: Adam DeGregory and Griffin Brophy both went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Black Horses (3-3, 6-4) past Hudson Falls.

Trevor French and Ashton Morris combined on a five-hitter, with French picking up the win.

GRANVILLE 5, LAKE GEORGE 1: Caleb Nelson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, finishing with 14 strikeouts in a two-hitter as he led the Golden Horde to the Adirondack League win.

Lake George’s Brody McCabe broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the top of the seventh, and eventually scored on a single by Nick Wagemann.

Granville took command with a four-run fifth, stringing together a walk, two singles and two doubles, with Brent Perry driving in two runs on a single.

FORT ANN 19, WHITEHALL 4: The Cardinals rocked Whitehall with 14 hits as they rolled to the win, getting four hits from Josh Dornan and three more from Dylan Brown.

Garrett Brown went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Fort Ann, with Callon Sutliff going the distance on the mound for the win, scattering eight hits.

Anthony Towle tripled for the Railroaders, who got two hits apiece from Towle, Chad Monty and Patrick Egan.

HOOSICK FALLS 18, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 4: Jake Sparks hit two home runs with five RBIs to highlight an 11-run first-inning outburst in the Panthers’ Wasaren League victory.

Andrew Sparks finished with two doubles, a single and two RBIs for Hoosick Falls (3-6, 4-6), which also got a double, single and two RBIs from Cole Ziehm.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 13-2, STILLWATER 0-5: Spa Catholic and Stillwater split a Wasaren League doubleheader on Wednesday, with Stillwater taking the first game 5-2 and the Saints winning the second, 13-0.

In the first game, Shea Brown pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, three walks and no earned runs to lead the Warriors (5-4, 6-4). He helped his own cause with a triple and two RBIs. Aidan Crowther led Spa Catholic with two singles.

In the second game, Pierce Byrne fired a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and two walks to power the Saints (6-1, 6-1). Byrne also belted a triple and two RBIs, Hunter Fales added three hits and an RBI, and Kihl Kelly tripled and added three RBIs and three runs scored. Tyler Weygand and Ronan Rowe each added two hits for Spa Catholic.

LAKE PLACID 12, BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 7: Bolton-Schroon Lake led Lake Placid 7-1 heading into the sixth inning, but an error-plagued inning allowed the Bombers to score nine runs and come away with the win.

Isaiah Pelkey finished with two hits for B-SL in the loss.