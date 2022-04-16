ROUNDUP: Smith helps Hudson Falls down Johnstown

HIGH SCHOOL bASEBALL
HUDSON FALLS 7, JOHNSTOWN 4
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 012 101 2 — 7 12 1
Johnstown 000 010 3 — 4 4 1
WP — Peyton Smith. LP — Antonio DeMarco. 2B — Joe LaPan (HuF), Mike Sullivan (HuF), Cody Lewis (HuF).
Hudson Falls highlights: Peyton Smith 6 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, Mike Sullivan 2 for 3, 1 double, 2 RBIs, Sebastian Diffee 2 runs scored, Xavier Schwab 2 RBIs.
Johnstown highlights: Antonio DeMarco 6 strikeouts.
Records: Hudson Falls 1-3, 1-4.
Notes: Hudson Falls picked up its first win of the season behind a dominant pitching performance from junior Peyton Smith and strong hitting. Smith held Johnstown to two hits and stuck out 11, allowing 1 unearned run before reaching the pitch limit in the 7th inning. The Tigers scored in 5 of the 7 innings, with doubles by LaPan, Sullivan and Lewis.
People are also reading…
AMSTERDAM 5, SOUTH HIGH 3
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam 300 200 0 — 5 5 1
South High 000 021 0 — 3 4 4
WP — Marshall. LP — Ben Cohen (0-2). 2B — Spencer Cotugno (Am).
Amsterdam highlights: Spencer Cotugno 2 for 4, 1 double, 1 run, Brady Foss 2 for 3, 1 run.
Records: South Glens Falls 1-2, 1-5.
TAMARAC 19, STILLWATER 2
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac 024 327 1 — 19 16 3
Stillwater 010 001 0 — 2 3 6
WP — Peyton Richardson. LP — Brody Burdo. 2B — Hunter Clayton (Tam), Aidan McDonough (Tam), Zach Rice (Tam), Mike D’Agostino (Tam). HR — James Blake (Tam), Tyler Sears (Tam) 2.
Tamarac highlights: Peyton Richardson 6 IP; 3 H; 0 ER; 9 Ks; 2 BB, Tyler Sears 4 for 6; 2 HR (1 GS); 9 RBI, James Blake 3 for 6; 1 HR; 4 RBI, Alex Ednie 2 for 2; 1 R; 1 RBI, Jayden Richardson 1 for 1; 1 R.
Stillwater highlights: Reese Hotaling 1 for 4, Shea Brown 1 for 3, Mike Campion 1 for 3; 1 R.
Records: Tamarac 4-2, 4-3. Stillwater 2-4, 2-4.