Luke Sherman went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs as Schuylerville opened its baseball season with a 14-1 Wasaren League win over Hoosic Valley on Tuesday.

Schuylerville scored nine times in the sixth inning to put the game away. Adam DeGregory scored three runs and Ashton Morris, Sherman and Anthony Luzadis each scored twice.

Trevor French got the win with six innings of three-hit ball.

SPA CATHOLIC 11, HOOSICK FALLS 3: Tyler Weygand struck out seven over four innings to get the win as the Saints improved to 2-0.

Carson Moser went 4 for 4, Kihl Kelly went 4 for 5 with three doubles and Hunter Fales doubled twice and stole three bases for Saratoga Catholic. A six-run third inning was key to the victory.

Jake Sparks hit a solo homer and Cole Ziehm went 2 for 3 for Hoosick Falls.

WATERFORD 5, HADLEY-LUZERNE 4: The Fordians scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win a non-league affair.

Tristan Carutasu had three hits and three RBIs for the victors.

AVERILL PARK 10, SOUTH HIGH 2: The Warriors scored five times in the third inning on the way to a non-league win over the Bulldogs.