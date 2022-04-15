ROUNDUP: Sherman leads Horses past B-P

Luke Sherman drove in the game's only run in the first inning and Brenden Steinberg got the win on the mound as Schuylerville beat Broadalbin-Perth 1-0 on Friday.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0

League: Foothills Council

Broad.-Perth 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Schuylerville 100 000 0 — 1 5 0

WP — Brenden Steinberg 1-0. LP — Mike Magliocca. 2B — DJ Wallace (BP), Luke Sherman (Schy).

Broadalbin-Perth highlights: DJ Wallace 1 for 3, 2B.

Schuylerville highlights: Luke Sherman 2 for 3, 2B, RBI.

Records: Broadalbin-Perth 1-3, 1-4. Schuylerville 3-1, 5-1.

AMSTERDAM 5, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam 300 200 0 — 5 5 1

South High 000 021 0 — 3 4 4

WP — Marshall. LP — Ben Cohen (0-2). 2B — Spencer Cotugno (Am).

Amsterdam highlights: Spencer Cotugno 2 for 4, 1 double, 1 run, Brady Foss 2 for 3, 1 run.

Records: South Glens Falls 1-2, 1-5.

COLONIE 12, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5

League: Non-league

Spa Catholic 022 010 0 — 5 6 8

Colonie 002 028 x — 12 9 2

WP — Billy Huff. LP — Alex Coombes (0-2). 2B — Adrian Caron (SCC), Frank Prevratil (Col), Daniel Barbero (Col), Zach Ashline (Col) 2.

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Adrian Caron 2 for 3, double, 1 RBI, Lucas Rolleston 2 for 4, 3 SBs, 1 RBI, Chris Coombes 1 for 2, 1 RBI 3 IP, 1 hit 1 earned run.

Colonie highlights: Zach Ashline 2 for 4, 2 2Bs, Brendan Shea 2 for 4, Caleb Eastman 2 for 4.

Records: Saratoga Catholic 2-1, 3-2.

Notes: Queensbury led the entire game until the bottom of the 6th.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 6, FORT ANN 5

League: Adirondack League, Wednesday, East Field

Had.-Luzerne 011 040 0 — 6 10 4

Fort Ann 102 002 0 — 5 4 0

WP — Ryan Lott-Diamond 2-0. LP — Cullen Jackson. 2B — Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL), Noah Springer (HL).

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Ryan Lott-Diamond double at the plate, 5 innings relief, 3 Ks, 3 hits, Noah Springer 2-4, double ,2 RBIs, Evan Kadar 2-4.

Fort Ann highlights: Jack Dornan 2-4, run.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne 3-2, 4-2. Fort Ann 0-3, 1-3.

Notes: Ryan Lott-Diamond came on in relief to start the third. He pitched 3-hit ball the rest of the way collecting 3 Ks, he also roped a long double. Noah Springer and Evan Kadar were multiple hitters with Springer doing heavy damage with a 2-run double in the pivotal fifth.

