ROUNDUP: Sherman leads Horses past B-P

Luke Sherman drove in the game's only run in the first inning and Brenden Steinberg got the win on the mound as Schuylerville beat Broadalbin-Perth 1-0 on Friday.
SCHUYLERVILLE 1, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0
League: Foothills Council
Broad.-Perth 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Schuylerville 100 000 0 — 1 5 0
WP — Brenden Steinberg 1-0. LP — Mike Magliocca. 2B — DJ Wallace (BP), Luke Sherman (Schy).
Broadalbin-Perth highlights: DJ Wallace 1 for 3, 2B.
Schuylerville highlights: Luke Sherman 2 for 3, 2B, RBI.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth 1-3, 1-4. Schuylerville 3-1, 5-1.
People are also reading…
AMSTERDAM 5, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam 300 200 0 — 5 5 1
South High 000 021 0 — 3 4 4
WP — Marshall. LP — Ben Cohen (0-2). 2B — Spencer Cotugno (Am).
Amsterdam highlights: Spencer Cotugno 2 for 4, 1 double, 1 run, Brady Foss 2 for 3, 1 run.
Records: South Glens Falls 1-2, 1-5.
COLONIE 12, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5
League: Non-league
Spa Catholic 022 010 0 — 5 6 8
Colonie 002 028 x — 12 9 2
WP — Billy Huff. LP — Alex Coombes (0-2). 2B — Adrian Caron (SCC), Frank Prevratil (Col), Daniel Barbero (Col), Zach Ashline (Col) 2.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Adrian Caron 2 for 3, double, 1 RBI, Lucas Rolleston 2 for 4, 3 SBs, 1 RBI, Chris Coombes 1 for 2, 1 RBI 3 IP, 1 hit 1 earned run.
Colonie highlights: Zach Ashline 2 for 4, 2 2Bs, Brendan Shea 2 for 4, Caleb Eastman 2 for 4.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 2-1, 3-2.
Notes: Queensbury led the entire game until the bottom of the 6th.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 6, FORT ANN 5
League: Adirondack League, Wednesday, East Field
Had.-Luzerne 011 040 0 — 6 10 4
Fort Ann 102 002 0 — 5 4 0
WP — Ryan Lott-Diamond 2-0. LP — Cullen Jackson. 2B — Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL), Noah Springer (HL).
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Ryan Lott-Diamond double at the plate, 5 innings relief, 3 Ks, 3 hits, Noah Springer 2-4, double ,2 RBIs, Evan Kadar 2-4.
Fort Ann highlights: Jack Dornan 2-4, run.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 3-2, 4-2. Fort Ann 0-3, 1-3.
Notes: Ryan Lott-Diamond came on in relief to start the third. He pitched 3-hit ball the rest of the way collecting 3 Ks, he also roped a long double. Noah Springer and Evan Kadar were multiple hitters with Springer doing heavy damage with a 2-run double in the pivotal fifth.