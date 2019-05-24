SCHUYLERVILLE 9,
COBLESKILL 0
Class B Opening Round
Cobleskill;000;000;0 —;0;3;5
Schuylerville;312;210;x —;9;15;0
WP — Matt McCarthy (3-3). LP — Pacatte. 2B — S. Sisson (Cob), Henry (Cob), Paul Harshbarger (Schy), Alex Vallee (Schy), Jack Bodnar (Schy), Brady Eugair (Schy).
Schuylerville highlights: Ryan Yandow 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, Jack Bodnar 2 for 4, 2B, RBI, Brady Eugair 2 for 3, RBI.
Records: Schuylerville 12-7.
Notes: Matt McCarthy threw a one-hitter through six innings with seven Ks.
Up next: Schuylerville will face Catskill at home Saturday at 1 p.m.
TICONDEROGA 12, CHAZY 1
Non-league
Chazy;100;00; —;1;6;3
Ticonderoga;015;60; —;12;16;0
WP — Michael DuShane. LP — Ben Norcross. 2B — Riley Hanson (Chazy), Russell Gallo (Ti).
Chazy highlights: Riley Hanson 2 hits, Ben Norcross 2 hits.
Ticonderoga highlights: Jack Grinnell 2 hits, Russell Gallo 2 hits, Michael DuShane 2 hits, Terrence Benedict 2 hits, Conall Tierney 3 hits.
Records: Ticonderoga 13-2, 14-2.
Notes: Chazy and Ticonderoga prepped for sectionals with a non-league game as each team had a first round bye.
TAMARAC 8, SPA CATHOLIC 3
Class B Opening Round
Tamarac;040;040;0 —;8;9;1
Spa Catholic;000;003;0 —;3;8;2
WP — Tristan Nemjo. LP — Terel Tillman 6-2.
Tamarac highlights: Tristan Nemjo 3-4 (3 singles) 2 RBIs, 1 run, Nate LaPlante 1-2 (single) 2 RBIs, 2 BB, 2 runs.
Spa Catholic highlights: Terel Tillman 2-4 (2 singles), Ryan McCarroll 1-2 (single) 2 RBIs.
Records: Tamarac 10-9. Saratoga Catholic 17-4.
Notes: No. 15 seed Tamarac upsets No. 2 seed Saratoga Catholic.
Up next: Tamarac plays Ravena at 1 p.m. at Ravena on Saturday.
GREENWICH 14,
BISHOP GIBBONS 0
Class C Opening Round
Greenwich;850;01; —;14;13;1
B. Gibbons;000;00; —;0;2;1
WP — Alex Curtis (2-1). 2B — Carson Mosher (Gre), John Walsh (Gre) 2, Christian O'Brien (Gre). HR — James Ostrowski (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Alex Curtis 5 IP, 2 hits, no runs 5K, John Walsh 3-4, 2 2b, 3 RBIs, Tom Abate 3-4, RBI, James Ostrowski 2-3, HR, RBI, Carson Mosher 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored.
Records: Greenwich 12-8.
Up next: Greenwich plays Maple Hill at 1 p.m on Saturday at Maple Hill.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3,
WATERFORD 1
Class C Opening Round
League: Wasaren League
Waterford;001;000;0 —;1;7;0
H. Valley;000;102;0 —;3;6;1
WP — Ethan Caiazza. LP — Michael Talavera. 2B — Michael Talavera (Waterford), Ethan Caiazza (HV), Justin Sawyer (HV).
Waterford highlights: Michael Talavera 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R; 3 for 4, double, RBI.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Ethan Caiazza 6.2 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 9 K; 2 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, Justin Sawyer 1 for 3, double, RBI, Isaac Carlo 2 for 3, run.
Records: Waterford 9-7, 13-8. Hoosic Valley 11-5, 12-7.
Notes: The game was tied at one with Hoosic Valley batting in the bottom of the sixth when Justin Sawyer doubled on the first pitch of his at bat, scoring one run. Ethan Caiazza followed that up with an RBI double to give the Indians a 3-1 lead and propel the Indians to the Class C sectional quarterfinals.
Up next: Hoosic Valley will play Fort Plain at noon on Saturday at Fort Plain.
