AMSTERDAM — Junior Brenden Steinberg pitched a complete game on his 17th birthday Wednesday as Schuylerville held on for a 5-3 Class B opening-round victory over Fonda in the Section II Baseball Tournament at Shuttleworth Park.

The defending Section II champion Black Horses (13-8) opened with four runs in the first inning, sparked by an RBI triple by Luke Sherman. Anthony Luzadis, Alex Renner and Steinberg all followed with RBI singles.

Renner added his second RBI single of the game in the bottom of the fifth, after the Braves had pulled closer with a two-run homer run by Logan Yaggle.

Steinberg scattered six hits and struck out seven in the win. Luzadis and Renner each had two hits for the Horses.

Schuylerville, the seventh seed, advances to the quarterfinals Friday at No. 2 seed Broadalbin-Perth, set for 4 p.m.

MOHONASEN 9, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6: Anthony Fasolino belted a two-run double and Israhel Travis added a sac fly in the sixth inning as Mohonasen pulled out a Class A opening-round victory over the visiting Bulldogs.

South High (8-9) got a three-run double from James Thompson in the second inning to spark an early 4-0 lead. However, Fasolino responded with a two-run single in the third to begin the Warriors' comeback.

A three-run double by Dillion DePiero put Mohonasen up 6-4 in the fourth. Matthew Perrotte hit a two-run single in the fifth to pull the Bulldogs into a 6-6 tie. South High struggled with six errors.

COXSACKIE-ATHENS 11, GLENS FALLS 1: Andrew Sager pitched a complete-game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead third-seeded Coxsackie-Athens past Glens Falls in a Class B opening-round game.

Eighth-grader Brayden Bennett had the only hit for Glens Falls (6-14), a single in the sixth inning, and he scored the only run for the Red and Black.

In his final high school game, senior Carson Rath pitched five strong innings for Glens Falls, allowing three earned runs and striking out seven.