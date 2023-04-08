WARRENSBURG — Stevie Schloss went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Brady Cheney struck out 11 Saturday as Warrensburg rolled to a 13-4 high school baseball win over Argyle.

Cheney held the Scots to three hits over four innings of work as he picked up the pitching win. Caleb Remington and Daalten DeMarsh each had two hits and two RBIs for the Burghers, who improved to 2-1 overall.

Argyle got a double, triple and two RBIs from Lucas Kingsley, and Shea Squires added an RBI double for the Scots (1-1).

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 11, TAMARAC 5: The Spa Catholic baseball team improved to 5-0 overall Saturday with a Wasaren League victory over Tamarac.

On Friday, the Saints defeated Waterford 5-2, also in league action.

In Saturday's game, Tyler Weygand pitched two innings of two-hit relief and helped Spa Catholic's cause with a double and two RBIs to lead the way. Ronan Rowe belted a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for the Saints, who also got a double, single, RBI and two runs scored from Carson Moser.

Tyler Sears and Nevin Wilkie each had two hits and an RBI for the Bengals.

In Friday's game, Spa Catholic's Kihl Kelly went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and pitcher Chris Lockwood hurled a three-hitter with eight strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs for the win. Aiden Crowther picked up the save. Matt Soden doubled for Waterford.