ROUNDUP: Saints make two runs in 5th stand up; H-L edges Warriors

SPA CATHOLIC 2, GREENWICH 1
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic;000;020;0 —;2;5;0
Greenwich;000;001;0 —;1;1;2
WP — Ryan McCarroll 1-1. LP — Alex Curtis 1-1.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ryan McCarroll 7 IP, 1 Run, 1 Hit, 5 BB, 13 K's; Pierce Byrne 2-3 (2 singles); Ben Hajos 1-3, RBI; Ronan Rowe 1-4 (single), RBI.
Greenwich highlights: Alex Curtis 5 IP, 5 Hits, 2 Runs, 4 K's.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 3-2, 4-3. Greenwich 3-2, 4-3.
STILLWATER 8, CAMBRIDGE 0
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater;211;010;3 —;8;9;2
Cambridge;000;000;0 —;0;3;6
WP — Reese Hotalinh. LP — Bissonette. 2B — Jaxson Mueller (Still), Mike Campion (Still), Reese Hotaling (Still).
Stillwater highlights: Jaxon Mueller 2-3, 3 runs, 2B; Mike Campion 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Ryan Golden 2-4.
Cambridge highlights: Boyplon 1-1, 2BB & single.
Records: Stillwater 2-4, 2-4.
Notes: Reese Hotaling and Mike Campion threw a combined three-hit shutout against Cambridge.
HOOSICK FALLS 9, MECHANICVILLE 1
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls;200;203;1 —;9;15;0
Mechanicville;100;000;0 —;1;3;1
WP — Jake Sparks (3-0). LP — Richardson. 2B — Josh Colegroveq (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF), Andrew Sparks (HoF), Coreno (Mech). 3B — Jake Sparks (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks complete-game 3-hitter, 11 Ks and no walks, 2-run triple at the plate; Connor Jones 3 singles, 2 runs scored; Andrew Sparks 2 singles and a double, 3 runs scored; Tucker Thayne single and double, 3 RBIs; Alex Bushee 2 singles, RBI.
Mechanicville highlights: Hartz RBI single.
Records: Hoosick Falls 3-2, 3-2. Mechanicville 4-1, 5-1.
Notes: Hoosick Falls knocked off previously undefeated Mechanicville 9-1. Sophomore Jake Sparks pitched a complete-game 3-hitter, striking out 11 with no walks. He added a two-run triple in the first inning to start the scoring. Junior Connor Jones and freshman Andrew Sparks were top hitters for Hoosick Falls with 3 hits each.
TAMARAC 14, BERLIN 4
League: Wasaren League
Berlin;210;010;0 —;4;2;5
Tamarac;821;300;0 —;14;13;4
WP — Tyler Sears. LP — Kasey Billert. 2B — Zach Rice (Tam) 3. 3B — Colby Phelps (Tam).
Berlin highlights: Kasey Billert 1 for 2, 1 BB; 2 R; Matt Hart 1 for 2, 1 R.
Tamarac highlights: Zach Rice 3 for 4, 1 RBI, 3 R; James Blake 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nevin Wilkie 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Hunter Clayton 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Alex Stone 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB.
Records: Berlin 0-6, 0-6. Tamarac 2-2, 2-2.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 10, LAKE GEORGE 9
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;341;20x;x —;10;9;0
Lake George;031;14x;x —;9;7;2
WP — Josh Ellis 1-0. LP — Max Dickenson. 2B — Josh Ellis (HL), Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL), Mason Conklin (HL), T. Davies (LG) 2, K. Johnson (LG).
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Joe Armendola 3-3, 2 runs ,2 RBIs; Mason Conklin 1-2, double, 2 runs; Josh Ellis 1-2, double, 2 RBIs.
Lake George highlights: T. Davies 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs; K. Johnson 1-1, run, double, RBI.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 4-1. Lake George 5-1, 5-2.
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne led all the way in a game stopped in the sixth inning due to darkness. The game reverted back to the score at the end of the fifth. The game was delay 40 minutes due to thunder/lightning. Hadley-Luzerne used five pitchers to keep Lake George at bay. Both teams displayed clutch hitting and scoring in bunches during an exciting game.
GRANVILLE 5, WARRENSBURG 1
League: Adirondack League
Granville;000;310;1 —;5;9;4
Warrensburg;100;000;0 —;1;1;6
WP — Lane Mattison (2-1). 2B — Ryan Kunen (Gra).
Granville highlights: Lane Mattison 7.0 IP, 1H, 10K, 1 for 3, 1RBI; Thomas Roberts 2 for 3, 2 RBIs; Ryan Kunen 2 for 4, 1 RBI.
Warrensburg highlights: D. DeMarsh 1 for 2; T Hitchcock RBI.
Records: Granville 3-2, 3-2. Warrensburg 0-5, 0-5.
FORT ANN 15,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 5
League: Adirondack League
Hartford-F.E.;202;01x;x —;5;7;4
Fort Ann;434;13x;x —;15;14;4
WP — Cullen Jackson (3-0). LP — Peyton Ottens (0-1). 2B — Mike Taylor (Hart/FE) 2, Jacob Fish (Hart/FE), Josh Dornan (FA). 3B — Ty Loso (FA).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Mike Taylor 2-3, 2 2B, R, RBI; Bryce Tyler 2-3, R; Jacob Fish 1-3, 2 R; Ed Amell 2 RBIs; J.P. Lavin 1-2, BB, RBI.
Fort Ann highlights: Dylan Brown 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Cullen Jackson 2-3, 3 RBIs; Ty Loso 2-2, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Justin Zeh 2-4, R, RBI; Callon Sutliff 2-3, BB, R, RBI.
Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 1-4, 1-4. Fort Ann 4-1, 4-2.
CORINTH 19, NORTH WARREN 9
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;115;66x;x —;19;11;9
North Warren;422;01x;x —;9;6;10
WP — David White. LP — Jacob Smith. 2B — Josh Colson (Cor), Mason Brownell (Cor).
Corinth highlights: David White 2-4, 3RBIs, 2.2 IP, 5K, 1R, 0ER; Mason Brownell 3-4, 5 Runs, 2 RBIs, 2B; Nick Sorbera 2-3, 2 RBIs; Josh Colson 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 Runs.
North Warren highlights: Tanner Dunkley 2-4, 2RBIs; Devin Matteo 2-3, RBI.
Records: Corinth 1-3, 1-3.
SOUTH HIGH 10, HUDSON FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;000;000;0 —;0;2;3
South High;133;300;0 —;10;9;x
WP — Fougere 1-0. LP — Gillis. 2B — Dan Cohen (SGF), Cam Woodard (SGF), Myles Hogan (SGF). 3B — Dan Cohen (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen 2 for 2, 1 double, 1 triple, Myles Hogan 2 for 3, 1 double.
Records: South Glens Falls 5-0, 5-0.