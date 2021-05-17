ROUNDUP: Saints make two runs in 5th stand up; H-L edges Warriors

HADLEY-LUZERNE 10, LAKE GEORGE 9

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne led all the way in a game stopped in the sixth inning due to darkness. The game reverted back to the score at the end of the fifth. The game was delay 40 minutes due to thunder/lightning. Hadley-Luzerne used five pitchers to keep Lake George at bay. Both teams displayed clutch hitting and scoring in bunches during an exciting game.