 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Saints make two runs in 5th stand up; H-L edges Warriors
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Saints make two runs in 5th stand up; H-L edges Warriors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball: Spa Catholic at Greenwich

Alex Curtis throws a pitch for Greenwich during Monday's Wasaren League baseball game against Saratoga Catholic.

 Greg Brownell,

SPA CATHOLIC 2, GREENWICH 1

League: Wasaren League

Spa Catholic;000;020;0 —;2;5;0

Greenwich;000;001;0 —;1;1;2

WP — Ryan McCarroll 1-1. LP — Alex Curtis 1-1.

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ryan McCarroll 7 IP, 1 Run, 1 Hit, 5 BB, 13 K's; Pierce Byrne 2-3 (2 singles); Ben Hajos 1-3, RBI; Ronan Rowe 1-4 (single), RBI.

Greenwich highlights: Alex Curtis 5 IP, 5 Hits, 2 Runs, 4 K's.

Records: Saratoga Catholic 3-2, 4-3. Greenwich 3-2, 4-3.

STILLWATER 8, CAMBRIDGE 0

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater;211;010;3 —;8;9;2

Cambridge;000;000;0 —;0;3;6

WP — Reese Hotalinh. LP — Bissonette. 2B — Jaxson Mueller (Still), Mike Campion (Still), Reese Hotaling (Still).

Stillwater highlights: Jaxon Mueller 2-3, 3 runs, 2B; Mike Campion 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Ryan Golden 2-4.

Cambridge highlights: Boyplon 1-1, 2BB & single.

Records: Stillwater 2-4, 2-4.

Notes: Reese Hotaling and Mike Campion threw a combined three-hit shutout against Cambridge.

HOOSICK FALLS 9, MECHANICVILLE 1

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls;200;203;1 —;9;15;0

Mechanicville;100;000;0 —;1;3;1

WP — Jake Sparks (3-0). LP — Richardson. 2B — Josh Colegroveq (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF), Andrew Sparks (HoF), Coreno (Mech). 3B — Jake Sparks (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks complete-game 3-hitter, 11 Ks and no walks, 2-run triple at the plate; Connor Jones 3 singles, 2 runs scored; Andrew Sparks 2 singles and a double, 3 runs scored; Tucker Thayne single and double, 3 RBIs; Alex Bushee 2 singles, RBI.

Mechanicville highlights: Hartz RBI single.

Records: Hoosick Falls 3-2, 3-2. Mechanicville 4-1, 5-1.

Notes: Hoosick Falls knocked off previously undefeated Mechanicville 9-1. Sophomore Jake Sparks pitched a complete-game 3-hitter, striking out 11 with no walks. He added a two-run triple in the first inning to start the scoring. Junior Connor Jones and freshman Andrew Sparks were top hitters for Hoosick Falls with 3 hits each.

TAMARAC 14, BERLIN 4

League: Wasaren League

Berlin;210;010;0 —;4;2;5

Tamarac;821;300;0 —;14;13;4

WP — Tyler Sears. LP — Kasey Billert. 2B — Zach Rice (Tam) 3. 3B — Colby Phelps (Tam).

Berlin highlights: Kasey Billert 1 for 2, 1 BB; 2 R; Matt Hart 1 for 2, 1 R.

Tamarac highlights: Zach Rice 3 for 4, 1 RBI, 3 R; James Blake 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nevin Wilkie 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Hunter Clayton 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Alex Stone 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB.

Records: Berlin 0-6, 0-6. Tamarac 2-2, 2-2.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 10, LAKE GEORGE 9

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne;341;20x;x —;10;9;0

Lake George;031;14x;x —;9;7;2

WP — Josh Ellis 1-0. LP — Max Dickenson. 2B — Josh Ellis (HL), Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL), Mason Conklin (HL), T. Davies (LG) 2, K. Johnson (LG).

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Joe Armendola 3-3, 2 runs ,2 RBIs; Mason Conklin 1-2, double, 2 runs; Josh Ellis 1-2, double, 2 RBIs.

Lake George highlights: T. Davies 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs; K. Johnson 1-1, run, double, RBI.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne 4-1. Lake George 5-1, 5-2.

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne led all the way in a game stopped in the sixth inning due to darkness. The game reverted back to the score at the end of the fifth. The game was delay 40 minutes due to thunder/lightning. Hadley-Luzerne used five pitchers to keep Lake George at bay. Both teams displayed clutch hitting and scoring in bunches during an exciting game.

GRANVILLE 5, WARRENSBURG 1

League: Adirondack League

Granville;000;310;1 —;5;9;4

Warrensburg;100;000;0 —;1;1;6

WP — Lane Mattison (2-1). 2B — Ryan Kunen (Gra).

Granville highlights: Lane Mattison 7.0 IP, 1H, 10K, 1 for 3, 1RBI; Thomas Roberts 2 for 3, 2 RBIs; Ryan Kunen 2 for 4, 1 RBI.

Warrensburg highlights: D. DeMarsh 1 for 2; T Hitchcock RBI.

Records: Granville 3-2, 3-2. Warrensburg 0-5, 0-5.

FORT ANN 15,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 5

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-F.E.;202;01x;x —;5;7;4

Fort Ann;434;13x;x —;15;14;4

WP — Cullen Jackson (3-0). LP — Peyton Ottens (0-1). 2B — Mike Taylor (Hart/FE) 2, Jacob Fish (Hart/FE), Josh Dornan (FA). 3B — Ty Loso (FA).

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Mike Taylor 2-3, 2 2B, R, RBI; Bryce Tyler 2-3, R; Jacob Fish 1-3, 2 R; Ed Amell 2 RBIs; J.P. Lavin 1-2, BB, RBI.

Fort Ann highlights: Dylan Brown 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Cullen Jackson 2-3, 3 RBIs; Ty Loso 2-2, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Justin Zeh 2-4, R, RBI; Callon Sutliff 2-3, BB, R, RBI.

Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 1-4, 1-4. Fort Ann 4-1, 4-2.

CORINTH 19, NORTH WARREN 9

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;115;66x;x —;19;11;9

North Warren;422;01x;x —;9;6;10

WP — David White. LP — Jacob Smith. 2B — Josh Colson (Cor), Mason Brownell (Cor).

Corinth highlights: David White 2-4, 3RBIs, 2.2 IP, 5K, 1R, 0ER; Mason Brownell 3-4, 5 Runs, 2 RBIs, 2B; Nick Sorbera 2-3, 2 RBIs; Josh Colson 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 Runs.

North Warren highlights: Tanner Dunkley 2-4, 2RBIs; Devin Matteo 2-3, RBI.

Records: Corinth 1-3, 1-3.

SOUTH HIGH 10, HUDSON FALLS 0

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls;000;000;0 —;0;2;3

South High;133;300;0 —;10;9;x

WP — Fougere 1-0. LP — Gillis. 2B — Dan Cohen (SGF), Cam Woodard (SGF), Myles Hogan (SGF). 3B — Dan Cohen (SGF).

South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen 2 for 2, 1 double, 1 triple, Myles Hogan 2 for 3, 1 double.

Records: South Glens Falls 5-0, 5-0.

Baseball: Spa Catholic at Greenwich

Saratoga Catholic catcher Hunter Fales goes up to snag a high pitch during Monday's baseball game in Greenwich.
Baseball: Spa Catholic at Greenwich

Greenwich's Jack Vanderhoff scampers back into first base on a pickoff attempt during Monday's baseball game against Saratoga Catholic.
Baseball: Spa Catholic at Greenwich

A Saratoga Catholic batter ducks under a pitch during Monday's baseball game in Greenwich.
Baseball: Spa Catholic at Greenwich

A Greenwich batter takes a pitch during Monday's baseball game against Saratoga Catholic.
Baseball: Spa Catholic at Greenwich

Alex Curtis follows through on a pitch for Greenwich during Monday's baseball game against Saratoga Catholic.
Baseball: Spa Catholic at Greenwich

Saratoga Catholic's Tyler Weygand leans back and takes ball four during Monday's baseball game in Greenwich.
Baseball: Spa Catholic at Greenwich

A Saratoga Catholic batter swings through a pitch during Monday's baseball game at Greenwich.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News