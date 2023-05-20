Brody Rogers carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning as Maple Hill defeated Lake George 8-3 in a Class CC quarterfinal of the Section II Baseball Tournament on Friday.

Jerry Stalker hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Rogers’ three-run homer highlighted a five-run seventh inning. Brody McCabe and Luke Sheldon hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the seventh to break up Rogers’ no-hitter. The Warriors got three runs before Maple Hill closed out the game.

Rogers struck out 11 for Maple Hill, which moves on to face top-seeded Chatham in Monday’s semifinals.

GALWAY 6, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Josh Loveless went 3 for 4 as second-seeded Galway beat the Eagles in Class C.

Eric Zelezniak threw a complete-game four-hitter for the victors, striking out 13. The Eagles stranded eight runners.

Josh Ellis went 2 for 2 with a double for Hadley-Luzerne. Evan Kader also doubled.

CHATHAM 11, STILLWATER 2: Top-seeded Chatham scored seven runs in the sixth inning to put away its Class CC win over the Warriors.

Tyler Kneller pitched a complete-game four-hitter for Chatham, striking out 14. Matthew Thorsen and Kneller each drove in four runs.

Brody Burdo went 2 for 3 for Stillwater.