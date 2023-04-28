GLENS FALLS — Carson Rath held Hudson Falls to three hits and struck out eight batters Friday as Glens Falls earned a 9-1 Foothills Council baseball victory.

Micah Poag went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Glens Falls, and Caiden Wilkinson added a triple, a single and two RBIs.

The Tigers were led by Daniel Carpenter with a double and Dom Doyle with a single and a run scored.

QUEENSBURY 13, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: Ethan Starr drove in five runs with a home run, double and single to power the Spartans past Schuylerville.

Jake Asfar-Keshmiri added two singles and two RBIs for Queensbury (7-2, 8-4), which also got two hits from Josh Roberts.

Adrian Caron picked up the pitching win, allowing four hits and striking out nine in five innings, and helped his own cause with a double and three RBIs.

Luke Sherman led the Black Horses (4-4, 8-5) with a double and an RBI, and Mark Earley added two singles.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6, JOHNSTOWN 2: Justin Christensen picked up the pitching win for the Bulldogs, going six innings and allowing one run and striking out eight.

James Thompson went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored for South High.

Danny Brown had two hits for the Sir Bills.

WARRENSBURG 5, ARGYLE 1: The Burghers used a four-run sixth inning for an Adirondack League victory at Argyle.

Brady Cheney pitched a complete-game with no earned runs, three hits and nine strikeouts to improve to 7-0 on the mound. Stevie Schloss went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Cheney, Caden Allen, Caleb Remington and Landon Olden all added RBIs singles. The Burghers improved to 10-1 overall.

The Scots’ Ben Cuthbert held Warrensburg to six hits and three earned runs, and Dru Austin hit a triple and scored Argyle’s only run in the bottom of the seventh.

FORT ANN 9, HADLEY-LUZERNE 7: The Cardinals scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to rally past Hadley-Luzerne.

Dylan Brown and Josh Dornan each drove in two runs for Fort Ann, with Brown hitting a double. Garrett Brown finished with two singles and an RBI, and Callon Sutliff added an RBI triple and the win on the mound with eight strikeouts.

Tyler Plummer went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Eagles, who also got two hits from Evan Kadar and RBIs from Josh Ellis, Noah Springer and Taylor Smead.

WHITEHALL 17, NORTH WARREN 5: The Railroaders bunched nine runs in the seventh inning to blow open the game as they improved to 2-5 in the league and overall.

Anthony Towle hit a triple and single and scored three runs for Whitehall, which also got an RBI double from Landon Rozell and a single and two runs by Jake Whiting.

CORINTH 13, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2: Logan Dishon went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the RiverHawks past Salem-Cambridge.

Eddie McGuire pitched a complete-game two-hitter and Derek Graham, Josh Colson and Logan West all knocked in two runs for Corinth.

Sawyer Saddlemire and Chase Losee drove in the runs for S-C.

HOOSICK FALLS 27, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 2: Jake Sparks belted a home run, a double, two singles and drove in four runs to lead the Panthers (6-7, 7-8) to the lopsided win. Ryan Sparks added a double, three singles and five RBIs for Hoosick Falls.