ROUNDUP: Railroaders nip Salem; South High stays unbeaten

WHITEHALL 1, SALEM 0
League: Adirondack League
Salem 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Whitehall 000 010 x — 1 4 1
WP — Tyler Fish. LP — Carl George.
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 2-3.
Whitehall highlights: Jacob Whiting 1-2, run scored, Tyler Fish 0-2, RBI, 9 strikeouts, Tyler Brooks 1-2, Brandon Bakerian 0-2, save.
Records: Salem 4-2, 4-2. Whitehall 5-1, 5-1.
Notes: Whitehall’s Tyler Fish struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings before handing the game over to Brandon Bakerian, who got the save. The only run of the game was scored in the fifth. Jacob Whiting singled, advanced to second on an error and went to third on a bunt by Tyler Brooks. Tyler Fish plated Whiting on an RBI ground out to second. Blake Baylor supplied the offense for the Generals, going 2 for 3. Whitehall improves to 5-1.
FORT ANN 18, ARGYLE 4
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 085 008 x — 18 17 1
Argyle 103 000 x — 4 7 2
WP — Eric Gadway (1-0). LP — Carson Bartow. 2B — Cullen Jackson (FA) 3, Ty Loso (FA) 2, Callon Sutliff (FA), Jack Dornan (FA), Nate Stanley (Arg). 3B — Telha Dar (Arg).
Fort Ann highlights: Ty Loso 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, Cullen Jackson 3-4, BB, 3 2B, 2 RBI, Callon Sutliff 2-4, 2B and 3 IP, 0 ER, 4 K, Justin Zeh 2-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R.
Argyle highlights: Brendan Darrah 3-3, RBI, Tyler Humiston 1-2, BB, 2 R, Lucas Kingsley 1-2, BB, Nate Stanley 2B, 2 RBI, Telha Dar 3B.
Records: Fort Ann 5-1, 5-2. Argyle 4-2, 4-2.
Notes: Eric Gadway pitched three strong innings to pick up his first career win.
LAKE GEORGE 17, CORINTH 6
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 531 26; — 17 11 0
Corinth 060 00; — 6 2 3
WP — Torin Davies. LP — Mason Brownell. 2B — Mason Brownell (Cor). 3B — Torin Davies (LG).
Lake George highlights: Torin Davies 3 for 3, 4 runs, 2 RBIs, J J Salmon 1 for 4, 3 runs, Brody McCabe 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, Kristian Johnson 1 for 3, 3 RBIs, run, Torin Davies 5 Ks, 0 runs.
Corinth highlights: David White 1 for 2, 2 RBIs, run, Mason Brownell 1 for 2, run, Codi Kathan 2 walks, 3 times on base, Josh Colson run, Logan Dishon run.
Records: Lake George 6-1, 6-2. Corinth 1-4, 1-4.
WARRENSBURG 11, NORTH WARREN 0
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg 421 40; — 11 11 1
North Warren 000 00; — 0 3 2
WP — Brady Cheney (1-2). LP — Shane French. 2B — Tristen Hitchcock (Warr).
Warrensburg highlights: Brady Cheney CG, 3 hits, 0 R 4 Ks, Zach Carpenter 3-4, 2Rs, RBI, Daalten DeMarsh 2-4, 2Rs, Tristen Hitchcock 2-3, 2B, 2RBIs, Caden Allen/Thomas Combs 1-3, 2RBIs each.
North Warren highlights: Tanner Dunkley 1-2, Devin Matteo 1-2, Tom Conway 1-3.
Records: Warrensburg 1-6, 1-6.
Notes: Freshman Brady Cheney earned his first career win on the mound with a complete-game three-hitter. Zach Carpenter went 3 for 4, Tristen Hitchcock. Daalten DeMarsh each had 2 hits.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 15,
HUDSON FALLS 4
League: Foothills Council
South High 103 065 0 — 15 11 2
Hudson Falls 202 000 0 — 4 4 2
WP — Millington 1-0. LP — Rogers. 2B — Josh Ahrens (SGF), Tyler Noch (HuF). 3B — Jack VanWie (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Jack VanWie 3 for 3, 1 run, 1 triple, Brandon Stimpson 2 for 3, 3 runs, Josh Ahrens 1 for 2, 1 double, 3 runs.
Records: South Glens Falls 6-0, 6-0.
GLENS FALLS 14, SCHUYLERVILLE 5
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 003 740 0 — 14 12 2
Schuylerville 001 400 0 — 5 10 2
WP — Palmer. LP — Luke Sherman 1-1. 2B — DiFiore (GF), Megar (GF), LaMountain (GF) 2, Otto Bolduc (Schy) 2.
Glens Falls highlights: Hirsch 3 for 5, 4 RBIs, LaMountain 2 for 5, 3 RBIs.
Schuylerville highlights: Carson Patrick 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, Otto Bolduc 2 for 3, RBI.
Records: Glens Falls 3-3, 4-3. Schuylerville 2-5, 1-5.
GREENWICH 2, MECHANICVILLE 1
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville 000 001 00; — 1 3 1
Greenwich 001 000 01; — 2 7 4
WP — Dutch Hamilton. LP — Garland. 2B — Jesse Kuzmich (Gre), Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre). 3B — Grimmick (Mech). HR — Aidan McPhail (Gre).
Mechanicville highlights: Grimmick 3B.
Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 2B, Jackson Vanderhoff 2B, Aidan McPhail 1B, HR, Jesse Kuzmich 6 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 11 K’s, Dutch Hamilton 2 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K’s.
Records: Mechanicville 5-2, 5-2. Greenwich 5-1, 5-1.
Notes: In the bottom of the eighth inning Aidan McPhail hit a walk-off home run for Greenwich.
TAMARAC 6, STILLWATER 0
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac 010 021 2 — 6
Stillwater 000 000 0 — 0
WP — Colby Phelps. LP — Shea Brown. 2B — Liam Ring (Tam), Nevin Wilkie (Tam).
Tamarac highlights: Colby Phelps 7 IP, 14 Ks, O ER, CG, Colby Phelps 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R, Nevin Wilke 2 for 3, 2 R, Liam McDonough 1 for 3, 1 R.
Stillwater highlights: Shea Brown 1 for 3, Brody Burdo 1 for 3.
Records: Tamarac 3-2, 3-3.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 12,
HOOSICK FALLS 10
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic 110 006 04; — 12 11 4
Hoo. Falls 102 001 42; — 10 8 2
WP — Ronan Rowe (1-0). LP — Tucker Thayne 0-1. 2B — Ronan Rowe (SCC), Pierce Byrne (SCC). 3B — Andrew Sparks (HoF), Jake Sparks (HoF).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Hunter Fales 3-4 (3 singles) 2 runs, Ronan Rowe 2-5 (double) 2 RBIs, Pierce Byrne 2-5 (double) 3 RBIs, Anthony Barile 3 runs.
Hoosick Falls highlights: Andrew Sparks 4-5 (triple), 3 RBIs, Jake Sparks 2-4 (triple) 3 RBIs.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 4-2, 6-3. Hoosick Falls 3-3, 3-3.
HOOSIC VALLEY 29,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 4
League: Non-league
Hoosic Valley 200 00x x — 29 18
Berlin-N.L. 202 00x x — 4 4
WP — Jeff Finkle 2-1. LP — Konnor McMillian. 2B — Lukas Cates (HV), Henry Madigan (HV). HR — Connor King (HV).
Berlin/New Lebanon highlights: Kasey Billert 2 for 3.
Records: Hoosic Valley 5-1, 5-2. Berlin-New Lebanon 0-7, 0-7.
QUEENSBURY 4, GLOVERSVILLE 1
League: Foothills Council, Monday
Queensbury 100 100 2 — 4 6 1
Gloversville 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
WP — Matt Conlon (1-1). LP — Kyle Robare. 2B — Ethan Starr (Q), Payne (Glv).
Queensbury highlights: Jason Rodriguez 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Ethan Starr 1 for 2, double, 1 RBI, Tyler Spaulding single, RBI, 4 SB, Matt Conlon single, 4 hits in 6 innings pitched, 1 earned run, 5 K’s.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10,
HUDSON FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council, Monday
Hudson Falls 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
South High 133 300 0 — 10 9
WP — Fougere 1-0. LP — Gillis. 2B — Dan Cohen (SGF), Cam Woodard (SGF), Myles Hogan (SGF). 3B — Dan Cohen (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen 2 for 2, 1 double, 1 triple, Myles Hogan 2 for 3, 1 double.