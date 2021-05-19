ROUNDUP: Railroaders nip Salem; South High stays unbeaten

Notes: Whitehall’s Tyler Fish struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings before handing the game over to Brandon Bakerian, who got the save. The only run of the game was scored in the fifth. Jacob Whiting singled, advanced to second on an error and went to third on a bunt by Tyler Brooks. Tyler Fish plated Whiting on an RBI ground out to second. Blake Baylor supplied the offense for the Generals, going 2 for 3. Whitehall improves to 5-1.