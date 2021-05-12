ROUNDUP: Queensbury's Logan Smith throws no-hitter

QUEENSBURY 21, SCOTIA 1
League: Foothills Council
Scotia 000 001 0 — 1 0 4
Queensbury 333 (12)00 x — 21 13 1
WP — Logan Smith (1-0). LP — Micah Forgette. 2B — Kolby Anderson (Q), Tyler Spaulding (Q), Matt Conlon (Q). 3B — Kolby Anderson (Q), Jason Rodriguez (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Logan Smith No Hitter, 8 strikeouts, 0 earned runs, Tyler Spaulding 3 for 5, double 4 RBI’s, Kolby Anderson 3 for 5, double, triple, 3 RBI’s, Jason Rodriguez 2 for 5, triple, 2 RBI’s, Patrick Moreouse 2 for 2.
Records: Scotia 1-2, 1-3. Queensbury 2-1, 2-1.
Notes: Junior Logan Smith pitched a no-hitter while striking out 8 and allowing no earned runs.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2, AMSTERDAM 1
League: Foothills Council
South High 002 000 0 — 2 4 0
Amsterdam 000 100 0 — 1 1 1
WP — Cam Darrow 2-0. LP — Marshall. 2B — Josh Ahrens (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Brandon Stimpson 2 for 3.
Records: South Glens Falls 3-0, 3-0. Amsterdam 1-2, 1-2.
FORT ANN 9, WARRENSBURG 2
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 210 401 1 — 9 11 2
Warrensburg 000 011 0 — 2 2 5
WP — Cullen Jackson (2-0). LP — Brady Cheney. 2B — Dylan Brown (FA) 2, Ty Loso (FA). HR — Adam Winchell (FA).
Fort Ann highlights: Cullen Jackson 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 11 K, Adam Winchell 1-4, HR, Sac Fly, 2 RBI, 2 R, Ty Loso 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, Dylan Brown 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R.
Warrensburg highlights: Brady Cheney 1-2, BB, Tristen Hitchcock 1-2, BB, Zach Carpenter BB, R.
Records: Fort Ann 2-1, 2-2. Warrensburg 0-4, 0-4.
Notes: Adam Winchell belted a home run in the 6th inning. Josh Dornan recorded his first career hit.
WHITEHALL 9, CORINTH 5
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall 400 012 2 — 9 11 1
Corinth 000 000 0 — 5 5 2
WP — Tyler Brooks. LP — Mason Brownell. 2B — Brandon Bakerian (W), Tyler Brooks (W) 2, Matt Gould (W), D. White (Cor). 3B — Brandon Bakerian (W).
Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 2-2 Double, 3B 2 RBIs, Kaleb Lyman 2-4 2 RBIs, Tyler Brooks 2-4 2 Doubles 4 strikeouts, Tyler Fish 2-4, 7 Strikeouts.
Corinth highlights: D. White 2-2 Double, Mason Brownell 1-3, 7 strikeouts.
Records: Whitehall 3-0, 3-0.
ARGYLE 14, NORTH WARREN 3
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 300 632 0 — 14 15 1
North Warren 002 100 0 — 3 3 3
WP — Carson Bartow. LP — S French. 2B — Tyler Humiston (Arg).
Argyle highlights: Dan Lohret 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI, Tyler Humiston 2-3, double, 3 runs, Jared Montello 3-5 2 RBIs, Jacobie Depew 2-4 4 RBIs, Brendan Darrah 2-5 2 RBIs.
North Warren highlights: Tanner Dunkley Single, walk, RBI, S French 4 innings pitched, 5 Ks.
Records: Argyle 3-1, 3-1.
Notes: Carson Bartow pitched 3 innings and struck out 5 to earn his first career varsity win.
GRANVILLE 11,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 1
League: Adirondack League
Hartford-FE 001 000 x — 1 3 2
Granville 240 122 x — 11 13 3
WP — Lane Mattison (1-1). LP — Mike Taylor (0-1). 2B — Josh Oakman (Gra), Logan Harrington (Gra). 3B — Josh Oakman (Gra), Josh Nelson (Gra).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Mike Taylor 1 for 2, Bryce Tyler 2 for 3 1 RBI.
Granville highlights: Josh Nelson 3 for 4 3 RBI, Logan Beebe 2 for 4 3 RBI, Logan Harrington 3 for 4 Walk-off RBI, Lane Mattison 6.0 IP 0 ER 6K.
Records: Granville 2-1, 2-1.
GREENWICH 12, TAMARAC 2
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich 200 640 0 — 12 10 2
Tamarac 011 000 0 — 2 5 3
WP — Alex Curtis. LP — LP—Tyler Sears. 2B — Alex Curtis (Gre), Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre), Joey Skiff (Gre), L Ring (Tam), C Phelps (Tam). HR — Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre), Aidan McPhail (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Alex Curtis complete game 5 Ks, Alex Curtis 1B, 2B, 3 RBIs, Jackson Vanderhoff 1B, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs Aidan McPhail HR 3 RBIs, Joey Skiff 1B, 2B, 3 RBIs .
Tamarac highlights: L Ring 2B C Phelps 2B.
Records: Greenwich 2-0, 2-0. Tamarac 0-3, 1-4.
HOOSICK FALLS 13,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-NL 000 00x x — 0 2 1
Hoosick Falls 425 2xx x — 13 11 1
WP — Jake Sparks (1-0). LP — Kasey Billert (0-2). 2B — Tucker Thayne (HoF) 2, Andrew Sparks (HoF). 3B — Josh Colegrove (HoF).
Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Kasey Billert Single, Stolen Base.
Hoosick Falls highlights: Tucker Thayne 2 Doubles, 2 RBI, Jake Sparks 2 singles, 2 RBI, Andrew Sparks Single, Double, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored, Josh Colegrove Triple, 3 RBI, Connor Jones 2 singles, 2 runs scored.
Records: Berlin-New Lebanon 0-3, 0-3. Hoosick Falls 1-2, 1-2.
Notes: Hoosick Falls scored at least 2 runs in each of their four at bats. Josh Colegrove drove in the first 2 runs of the game with a triple in the first inning. Five batters for Hoosick Falls had two hits each.