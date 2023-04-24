QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury baseball team bunched six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday to pull out an 8-3 Foothills Council victory over Hudson Falls.

Lucas Rolleston belted the go-ahead two-run single in the sixth for the Spartans, who also got a two-run triple from Alex Coombes in the fifth. Coombes also hit an RBI double.

Adrian Caron picked up the pitching win, allowing four hits and striking out four as Queensbury improved to 5-2 in the league, 6-4 overall.

Xavier Schwab went 2 for 3 at the plate and Conor Rogers added an RBI single for the Tigers.

ARGYLE 8, FORT ANN 1: Callon Sutliff hurled a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks Monday as he led Fort Ann to an Adirondack League victory over Argyle.

Josh Dornan and freshman Tim Webb each drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals, and Dylan Brown added a double and two singles at the plate.

Shea Squires doubled and Connor Brockway and Andrew Austin singled for the Scots.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 15, WHITEHALL 8: Jeb Gulley went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, four runs scored and stole three bases to lead Salem-Cambridge to the win.

Stephen Yakubec finished with 11 strikeouts in a 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief, and added a triple, single and three runs scored for S-C (1-3, 3-6).

CJ Monty drove in two runs and Patrick Egan knocked in another for the Railroaders.

WARRENSBURG 19, NORTH WARREN 0: Caden Allen fired a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in five innings as the Burghers blanked North Warren.

Allen and Daalten DeMarsh both finished with a double, single and three RBIs for Warrensburg. Tanner Monroe went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Caleb Remington added a double and scored three runs.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 14, DOANE STUART-LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Drake Stewart, Kile Whitney and Aiden Swezey combined to pitch a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead H-FE.

The Tanaforts racked up 12 hits, led by John Gauthier with a triple and single, and Stewart with a double, single and two runs scored. Swezey added two hits, two walks and two runs scored, and Joe Allen scored three runs.

SCHUYLERVILLE 8, SCOTIA 3: Anthony Luzadis led the Black Horses to the Foothills Council win with two hits and three RBIs.