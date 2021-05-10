ROUNDUP: Queensbury pulls out win over Amsterdam in eight innings

Queensbury scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday to pull out an 8-7 Foothills Council baseball victory over Amsterdam.
QUEENSBURY 8, AMSTERDAM 7 (8 innings)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam 010 020 22 — 7 7 3
Queensbury 200 102 03 — 8 10 2
WP — Charlie Darrah (1-0). LP — Luca Quatrini (0-1). 2B — Carson Cotugno (A), Spencer Cotugno (A), Kyle Battisti (A). 3B — CJ Duriniek (A).
Amsterdam highlights: Carson Cotugno 2 for 4 double, 4 Innings pitched 10 strikeouts, Spencer Cotugno 2 for 2, double, Kyle Battisti 2 for 3, double.
Queensbury highlights: Adrian Caron 3 for 4, 4 innings pitched 7 strikeouts, Matt Conlon 3 for 3, Charlie Darrah 2 for 4, 2 RBIs.
Records: Amsterdam 0-1, 0-1. Queensbury 1-1, 1-1.
Notes: Amsterdam scored 2 runs in the top of the 7th to tie the game and scored 2 runs in the top of the eighth. Queensbury scored 3 runs in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win.
HUDSON FALLS 5, SCOTIA 3
League: Foothills Council
Scotia 020 000 1 — 3 5 1
Hudson Falls 100 121; — 5 7 1
WP — Peyton Smith (1-0). LP — n/a. 3B — Peyton Smith (HuF).
Hudson Falls highlights: Peyton Smith 2 for 3, 2 RBI’s, Brandon Fish 2 for 3, 1 run scored, Joe LaPan 2 runs scored, 2 Stolen Bases, Carlos Ross 5 Strikeouts, 3 1/3 innings, Peyton Smith 7 strikeouts, 3 2/3 innings.
Records: Hudson Falls 1-0, 1-0.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 1
League: Foothills Council
B-P 000 010 0 — 1 2 2
South High 002 200 0 — 4 3 0
WP — Dan Cohen, 1-0. LP — Benton 0-1. 2B — Dan Cohen (SGF), John Millington (SGF).
Records: Broadalbin-Perth 1-1, 1-1. South Glens Falls 2-0, 2-0.
GLOVERSVILLE 8, SCHUYLERVILLE 7
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 031 022 0 — 8 7 2
Schuylerville 411 010 0 — 7 9 6
WP — Payne. LP — Owen Sherman. 2B — Robare (Glv), Ryan Dow (Schy), Lucas Woodcock (Schy).
Gloversville highlights: Robare 2 for 4, Dooling Go ahead rbi single in 6th.
Schuylerville highlights: Ryan Dow 2 for 3, Lucas Woodcock 2 for 4, RBI.
Records: Gloversville 1-1, 1-1. Schuylerville 1-1, 2-1.
SALEM 6, FORT ANN 2
League: Adirondack League
Salem 100 005 0 — 6 5 1
Fort Ann 000 000 2 — 2 1 4
WP — Blake Baylor. LP — Winchell. 2B — Connor Chilson (S).
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 2-2, 12ks 2 hits allowed .
Fort Ann highlights: D. Brown 2-3 1 run.
Records: Salem 2-1, 2-1.
LAKE GEORGE 12, WARRENSBURG 8
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg 033 002 0 — 8 8 3
Lake George 201 009 0 — 12 9 5
WP — Max Dickinson. LP — Daalten DeMarsh. 2B — Daalten DeMarsh (Warr), Tristen Hitchcock (Warr), Brendan Lamby (LG) 2, Cole Clarke (LG), Torin Davies (LG).
Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 3 for 4 2 RBIs, Caden Allen 2 for 4 3 runs, Landon Olden 2 runs, Zach Carpenter 2 runs.
Lake George highlights: Brendan Lamby 2 for 3 3 runs, Matt Johnson 2 for 3 RBI, Cole Clarke 1 for 3 2 runs 2 RBIs, Kristian Johnson 4 strikeouts 1 run allowed, Brody McCabe 6 putouts, run, RBI.
Records: Warrensburg 0-3, 0-3. Lake George 3-0, 3-1.
ARGYLE 11, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 5
League: Adirondack League
Hartford-FE 100 310 0 — 5 6 3
Argyle 002 207 0 — 11 8 2
WP — Caden Cuthburt 1-0. LP — Brandon Hunt. 2B — Bryce Tyler (H-FE), Drake Stewart (H-FE), Dan Lohret (Arg) 2, Carson Bartow (Arg), Lucas Kingsley (Arg).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Drake Stewart 2-3 double, 4 innings pitched 5 Ks, Brandon Hunt 2-3, Bryce Tyler Double and run scored.
Argyle highlights: Dan Lohret 3-5 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs, Tyler Humiston 5 innings pitched, 6 Ks, Carson Bartow double, 3 RBIs.
Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 1-2, 1-2. Argyle 2-1, 2-1.
Notes: Dan Lohret and Carson Bartow both doubled and combined to drive in 5 of Argyle’s 7 sixth-inning runs. Caden Cuthburt got the win on the mound pitching two hitless innings in relief. Drake Stewart and Bryce Tyler both doubled for the Tanaforts.
GRANVILLE 14, NORTH WARREN 0
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 000 00x x — 0 1 3
Granville 0(12)1 1xx x — 14 9 1
WP — Ryan Kunen (1-0). LP — Conway. 2B — Connor Farrell (Gra).
North Warren highlights: T Dunkley 1 for 2.
Granville highlights: Ryan Kunen 2 for 3 5 RBI 5.0 IP 1H 11K, Josh Oakman 2 for 3 3 RBI, Kaedin Saddlemire 2 for 3.
Records: North Warren 0-2, 0-2. Granville 1-1, 1-1.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 10, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-NL 000 00; — 0 2 2
Spa Catholic 224 02; — 10 7 0
WP — Pierce Byrne (1-0). LP — Dylan Lambert 0-1. 3B — Ryan McCarroll ().
Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Matt Corsey 2-2 (2 Singles).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Pierce Byrne 4 IP. 0 Runs 1 Hit 9 Strikeouts 1BB, Aidan Crowther 1-2 2 RBI’s 3 Runs Scored, Dylan Mulholland 2-4 1 Run Scored, Anthony Barile 1-4 2 RBI’s.
Records: Berlin-New Lebanon 0-2, 0-2. Saratoga Catholic 2-0, 3-0.
HOOSIC VALLEY 17, STILLWATER 7
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 003 004 x — 7 6 7
Hoosic Valley 404 117 x — 17 12 2
WP — Jeff Finkle (1-0). LP — Reese Hotaling. 2B — Reese Hotaling (Still). 3B — Reese Hotaling (Still).
Stillwater highlights: Reese Hotaling 2 for 3, Double, Triple.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Henry Madigan 3 for 3, 3 Runs Scored.
Records: Stillwater 0-3, 0-3. Hoosic Valley 2-0, 2-0.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10, GLOVERSVILLE 3
League: Foothills Council, Saturday
South High 500 021 2 — 10 11 1
Gloversville 000 030 0 — 3 7 0
WP — Cam Darrow. 1-0. LP — Dillenback 0-1. 2B — Josh Ahrens (SGF), Dan Cohen (SGF), Rulson (Glv). 3B — Justin Nesbitt (SGF).