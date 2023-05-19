QUEENSBURY — Carson Correa's walkoff single scored Ethan Starr with the winning run in the eighth inning Friday to lift Queensbury to a 1-0 Class A quarterfinal victory over Averill Park in the Section II Baseball Tournament.

The third-seeded Spartans (15-6) advance to the semifinals to face Columbia on Monday at 4 p.m. at Dutchmen Field in Guilderland.

Correa also picked up the pitching win, hurling a 1-2-3 inning in relief of starter Adrian Caron, who scattered five hits and struck out 11 over the first seven innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, Starr reached on a two-out double to the left-field fence, and legged it to third on the throw.

Facing a new pitcher after Warriors starter Brady Mazzeo had reached his pitch limit, Correa took the second pitch and hit a drop-in single to right-center to score Starr. Queensbury also had five hits in the game.

WARRENSBURG 9, BERNE-KNOX 0: Brady Cheney (10-1) threw 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball and struck out 11 as the Burghers moved into the Class C semifinals.

Warrensburg, the third seed, will face second-seeded Galway on Monday at Gloversville's Husky Field (4 p.m.). Louis Lang struck out the final batter to end the game.

Lang went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for the 17-2 Burghers. Daalten DeMarsh went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Caden Allen went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

Tyler Powers and Evan LaPell each hit doubles while Stevie Schloss and Brady Cheney had RBI singles.

ARGYLE 12, NORTH WARREN 5: Ben Cuthbert hit a single, a double and a triple and scored four runs as the Scots made the Class D semifinals.

Argyle will meet Hartford-Fort Edward on Monday at Kelts Stadium (4 p.m.) in Waterford in an all-Adirondack League semifinal.

Clay Bates went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for the Scots. Dru Austin had a triple, two singles and two runs, Shea Squires drove in three runs and Carsen Bartow knocked in two runs. Ben Cuthbert pitched five innings, struck out nine and allowed just one hit.

For North Warren, George Hilton went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Daniel Mattison had a hit, an RBI and a run.

HOOSICK FALLS 11, CANAJOHARIE 0: Senior Jake Sparks tossed a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts as the sixth-seeded Panthers pulled off an upset on the road.

Hoosick Falls (13-8) advances to face No. 2 seed Granville at Veterans Memorial Field in Saratoga on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

AJ Brown had three singles and three runs for the Panthers. Luke Nicholas recorded two singles and two RBIs.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 11, SCHUYLERVILLE 1:Colin Cotter had three hits and three RBIs as the Patriots advanced to the Class B semifinals.

Ryan Savoie pitched a five-inning two-hitter for No. 2 seed B-P, which will face Cohoes on Monday at Shuttleworth Park (4 p.m.). Anthony Luzadis drove in the only run for Schuylerville.

MECHANICVILLE 10, RAVENA 3: The Red Raiders scored three times in the bottom of the fourth and got four more in the fifth to earn a spot in Monday's Class B semifinals.

The top-seeded Raiders will play Ichabod Crane at Shuttleworth Park (7 p.m.). William Coreno drove in four runs in Friday's win.

This roundup will be updated throughout the evening as games are reported.