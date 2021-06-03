ROUNDUP: Queensbury, Glens Falls hold on for dramatic wins

GLENS FALLS 3, HUDSON FALLS 2
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;000;011;1 —;3;5;2
Hudson Falls;000;002;0 —;2;3;2
WP — Landon Baglio. LP — Aidan Gillis. 2B — Ben Di Fiore (GF), Connor Rogers (HuF) 2. 3B — Landon Baglio (GF).
Glens Falls highlights: Landon Baglio complete game 3-hitter, 8 strikeouts.
Hudson Falls highlights: Aidan Gillis complete game, 6 strikeouts.
Notes: Glens Falls won a very well-pitched game from both Baglio and Gillis. Both teams capitalized on errors to score runs. Glens Falls took the lead for good after a 2-out triple by Baglio, who scored on a tough infield single off the pitcher's glove. Hudson Falls threatened in the bottom of the 7th, but the tying run was thrown out at home.
QUEENSBURY 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 4
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;004;000;0 —;4;4;2
Queensbury;410;000;x —;5;8;3
WP — Kolby Anderson (2-1). LP — Lucas Woodcock. 2B — Matt Conlon (Q), Charlie Darrah (Q). 3B — Ryan Dow (Schy).
Schuylerville highlights: Ryan Dow 3B, 3 RBI.
Queensbury highlights: Adrian Caron 2 for 3, Matt Conlon 2 for 3, double, 1 RBI, Ethan Starr 2 for 3, 1 RBI, Charlie Darrah 1 for 3, double, 1 RBI.
Records: Schuylerville 3-9, 4-9. Queensbury 10-2, 12-3.
Notes: Matt Conlon came in relief in the top of the 6th with the bases loaded and Queensbury leading 5-4. He struck out the next 3 batters and 5 of the 6 batters he faced for the save.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 12,
JOHNSTOWN 0
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;000;000;0 —;0;2;0
South High;203;322;0 —;12;11;0
WP — Cam Darrow, 4-0. LP — Euler. 2B — Cam Darrow (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Cam Darrow 6 innings, 2-hitter 12 Ks, Cam Darrow 2 for 4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, Justin Nesbitt 2 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Records: South Glens Falls 12-1, 12-1.
MECHANICVILLE 6,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville;004;011;0 —;6;5;1
Spa Catholic;000;030;0 —;3;6;3
WP — WP - Tyler Tesoriero. LP — LP- Ronan Rowe. 2B — Ryan McCarroll (SCC), Dylan Mulholland (SCC). 3B — Andrew Kraszewski (Mech).
Mechanicville highlights: Tyler Tesoriero W, 5 IP 9 Ks, 1 for 3, Andrew Kraszewski 1 for 4, 3 RBI.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Anthony Barile 2 for 3, Ryan McCarroll 1 for 3, Dylan Mulholland 2 for 4, 2 RBI.
Records: Mechanicville 9-3, 10-3. Saratoga Catholic 7-6, 10-7.
WHITEHALL 13, SALEM 12
League: Adirondack League crossover, Wednesday
Whitehall;10(10);002;x —;13;9;4
Salem;450;111;x —;12;6;3
WP — Jacob Whiting. LP — Carl George. 2B — Tyler Fish (W), Twitchell (S).
Whitehall highlights: Tyler Fish 2-4 Double 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, Matt Gould 4-4 5 RBIs, 1 run, Tyler Brooks 1-4 1 RBI and 2 runs, Kaleb Lyman 1-4 run, Brandon Bakerian 3 runs.
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 1-2 3 runs scored, McAlone 1-2 2RBIs, run, Chilson 1-4 2 RBIs 2 runs, Twitchell 3-3 Double, 2 runs.
Records: Whitehall 7-3, 8-3. Salem 4-6, 4-7.
Notes: Trailing 9-1 after two innings, Whitehall erupted for 10 runs in the third. Reliever Jacob Whiting held the Salem attack at bay for 3 innings before handing the game back over to starter Brandon Bakerian for the save. The Railroaders' offense was led by Matt Gould, who went 4-4 with 5 RBIs.