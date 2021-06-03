ROUNDUP: Queensbury, Glens Falls hold on for dramatic wins

GLENS FALLS 3, HUDSON FALLS 2

Notes: Glens Falls won a very well-pitched game from both Baglio and Gillis. Both teams capitalized on errors to score runs. Glens Falls took the lead for good after a 2-out triple by Baglio, who scored on a tough infield single off the pitcher's glove. Hudson Falls threatened in the bottom of the 7th, but the tying run was thrown out at home.