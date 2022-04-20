ROUNDUP: Queensbury blanks Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY 13, GLENS FALLS 0

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;000;000;0 —;0;4;3

Queensbury;004;540;x —;13;5;0

WP — Logan Smith (2-0). LP — Matt Murray. 2B — Tyler Spaulding (Q), Ryan Blanchard (Q), Alex Coombes (Q).

Glens Falls highlights: Carson Rath 2 for 3.

Queensbury highlights: Alex Coombes 1 for 2, double 5 RBIs, Tyler Spaulding 1 for 2, double, 2 Runs, Ryan Blanchard 1 for 1, double, Logan Smith 5 IP, 10 Ks, 2 hits.

Records: Queensbury 3-2, 4-4.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 18, ARGYLE 8

League: Non-league

Argyle;220;130;0 —;8;8;10

Salem-Cam.;370;323;0 —;18;10;4

WP — Lucas Martindale. LP — Bates. 2B — L Kingsley (Arg), Jackson Thomas (S-C), Stephen Yakubec (S-C).

Argyle highlights: B Cuthbert 2 for 4, C Brockway 2 for 4.

Salem-Cambridge highlights: Jeb Gulley 2 for 4, Jackson Thomas 2 for 4, Stephen Yakubec 2 for 2, Drake Webster 1 for 1.

Records: Salem-Cambridge 4-0, 5-1.

Notes: Drake Webster and Stephen Yakubec each picked up their first varsity hits for Salem-Cambridge.

WATERFORD 3, TAMARAC 1

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac;000;010;0 —;1;5;0

Waterford;010;200;0 —;3;3;2

WP — Werkie Hayes. LP — Liam Ring. 2B — Zach Rice (Tam).

Tamarac highlights: Nevin Wilkie 2 for 4.

Waterford highlights: Werkie Hayes 7 IP; 9 Ks, Lucas Cassin 3 for 3; 1 RBI.

Records: Tamarac 5-3, 5-4. Waterford 4-5, 4-5.

