ROUNDUP: QHS, Glens Falls hold on for dramatic wins; South High clinches

Landon Baglio pitched a complete-game three-hitter with eight strikeouts, and hit a triple to set up his go-ahead run in the seventh inning Thursday in a 3-2 Foothills Council baseball victory over Hudson Falls. The Tigers threatened in the bottom of the seventh, but the tying run was thrown out at home.
Also Thursday, Matt Conlon came on in relief in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded and Queensbury leading Schuylerville, 5-4. Conlon struck out the next three batters and five of the six batters he faced to pick up the save.
South Glens Falls' Cam Darrow pitched six innings of a 12-0 shutout of Johnstown, striking out 12 batters and adding a double and single at the plate as the Bulldogs clinched the Foothills Council title.
GLENS FALLS 3, HUDSON FALLS 2
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;000;011;1 —;3;5;2
Hudson Falls;000;002;0 —;2;3;2
WP — Landon Baglio. LP — Aidan Gillis. 2B — Ben Di Fiore (GF), Connor Rogers (HuF) 2. 3B — Landon Baglio (GF).
Glens Falls highlights: Landon Baglio complete game 3-hitter, 8 strikeouts.
Hudson Falls highlights: Aidan Gillis complete game, 6 strikeouts.
Notes: Glens Falls won a very well-pitched game from both Baglio and Gillis. Both teams capitalized on errors to score runs. Glens Falls took the lead for good after a 2-out triple by Baglio, who scored on a tough infield single off the pitcher's glove. Hudson Falls threatened in the bottom of the 7th, but the tying run was thrown out at home.
QUEENSBURY 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 4
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;004;000;0 —;4;4;2
Queensbury;410;000;x —;5;8;3
WP — Kolby Anderson (2-1). LP — Lucas Woodcock. 2B — Matt Conlon (Q), Charlie Darrah (Q). 3B — Ryan Dow (Schy).
Schuylerville highlights: Ryan Dow 3B, 3 RBI.
Queensbury highlights: Adrian Caron 2 for 3, Matt Conlon 2 for 3, double, 1 RBI, Ethan Starr 2 for 3, 1 RBI, Charlie Darrah 1 for 3, double, 1 RBI.
Records: Schuylerville 3-9, 4-9. Queensbury 10-2, 12-3.
Notes: Matt Conlon came on in relief in the top of the 6th with the bases loaded and Queensbury leading 5-4. He struck out the next 3 batters and 5 of the 6 batters he faced for the save.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 12,
JOHNSTOWN 0
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;000;000;0 —;0;2;0
South High;203;322;x —;12;11;0
WP — Cam Darrow, 4-0. LP — Euler. 2B — Cam Darrow (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Cam Darrow 6 innings, 2-hitter 12 Ks, Cam Darrow 2 for 4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, Justin Nesbitt 2 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Records: South Glens Falls 12-1, 12-1.
MECHANICVILLE 6,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville;004;011;0 —;6;5;1
Spa Catholic;000;030;0 —;3;6;3
WP — WP - Tyler Tesoriero. LP — LP- Ronan Rowe. 2B — Ryan McCarroll (SCC), Dylan Mulholland (SCC). 3B — Andrew Kraszewski (Mech).
Mechanicville highlights: Tyler Tesoriero W, 5 IP 9 Ks, 1 for 3, Andrew Kraszewski 1 for 4, 3 RBI.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Anthony Barile 2 for 3, Ryan McCarroll 1 for 3, Dylan Mulholland 2 for 4, 2 RBI.
Records: Mechanicville 9-3, 10-3. Saratoga Catholic 7-6, 10-7.
WHITEHALL 13, SALEM 12
League: Adirondack League crossover, Wednesday
Whitehall;10(10);002;x —;13;9;4
Salem;450;111;x —;12;6;3
WP — Jacob Whiting. LP — Carl George. 2B — Tyler Fish (W), Twitchell (S).
Whitehall highlights: Tyler Fish 2-4 Double 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, Matt Gould 4-4 5 RBIs, 1 run, Tyler Brooks 1-4 1 RBI and 2 runs, Kaleb Lyman 1-4 run, Brandon Bakerian 3 runs.
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 1-2 3 runs scored, McAlone 1-2 2RBIs, run, Chilson 1-4 2 RBIs 2 runs, Twitchell 3-3 Double, 2 runs.
Records: Whitehall 7-3, 8-3. Salem 4-6, 4-7.
Notes: Trailing 9-1 after two innings, Whitehall erupted for 10 runs in the third. Reliever Jacob Whiting held the Salem attack at bay for 3 innings before handing the game back over to starter Brandon Bakerian for the save. The Railroaders' offense was led by Matt Gould, who went 4-4 with 5 RBIs.