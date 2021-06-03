ROUNDUP: QHS, Glens Falls hold on for dramatic wins; South High clinches

Landon Baglio pitched a complete-game three-hitter with eight strikeouts, and hit a triple to set up his go-ahead run in the seventh inning Thursday in a 3-2 Foothills Council baseball victory over Hudson Falls. The Tigers threatened in the bottom of the seventh, but the tying run was thrown out at home.

Also Thursday, Matt Conlon came on in relief in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded and Queensbury leading Schuylerville, 5-4. Conlon struck out the next three batters and five of the six batters he faced to pick up the save.

South Glens Falls' Cam Darrow pitched six innings of a 12-0 shutout of Johnstown, striking out 12 batters and adding a double and single at the plate as the Bulldogs clinched the Foothills Council title.

GLENS FALLS 3, HUDSON FALLS 2

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;000;011;1 —;3;5;2

Hudson Falls;000;002;0 —;2;3;2