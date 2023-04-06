The Spartans and Broadalbin-Perth played 11 innings before their Foothills baseball game was suspended with a 3-3 tie on Thursday.

Adrian Caron struck out eight over five innings and hit a game-tying double in ninth inning for Queensbury. Jake Keshmiri went 3 for 4 with a double. Keshmiri and Carson Correa combined on six innings of relief without allowing an earned run.

Colin Carter hit a two-run homer for B-P.

MECHANICVILLE 5, GREENWICH 1: Colin Richardson pitched a complete-game two-hitter as the Red Raiders (3-0, 4-0) beat the Witches.

Scott Lynch drove in two runs with a single and a home run for Mechanicville. Cruz Goverski singled twice. Parker Jamieson doubled and Cooper Skiff struck out six for Greenwich (1-2, 1-2).