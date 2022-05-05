ROUNDUP: Nelson's one-hitter carries Horde to victory

GRANVILLE 8, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 0

League: Adirondack League

Cambridge-Salem;000;000;0 —;0;1;2

Granville;001;511;x —;8;8;3

WP — Caleb Nelson (4-0). LP — Thomas.

Cambridge-Salem highlights: Hughes 1 for 3.

Granville highlights: Caleb Nelson 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 18 K's, / 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, Avery Flory 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Gavin Cosey 1 for 2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB.

Records: Cambridge-Salem 6-2. Granville 8-0, 8-1.

Notes: Caleb Nelson recorded 18 strikeouts in his second straight one-hitter.

LAKE GEORGE 8, WHITEHALL 4

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;400;004;0 —;8;8;2

Whitehall;102;000;1 —;4;6;3

WP — Max Dickinson. LP — Tyler Brooks. 2B — Brody McCabe (LG), Landon Rozell (White). HR — Brandon Bakerian (White).

Lake George highlights: Brody McCabe 2-3, 2 Runs Scored, 2 walks, JJ Salmon 1-5 2 RBIs, Max Dickinson 3 innings, 9 Ks, 3 earned runs, Matt Johnson 2-4, Run Scored, Luke Sheldon 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 Runs Scored.

Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 2-3, 2 Runs Scored, 2 RBIs, Landon Rozell 3-4, RBI, CJ Monty 1-3, 1 Run Scored, Tyler Brooks 5 innings pitched, 6 K's, 5 hits.

Records: Lake George 8-1. Whitehall 4-2, 4-2.

Notes: In a big Adirondack match up Lake George topped Whitehall 8-4. Lake George scored four runs in the first on key hits by Luke Sheldon, Brody McCabe and Nate Hohman. Then Whitehall scratched together 1 run in the first on an RBI double by Landon Rozell. The lead was cut to only one in the fourth inning when Brandon Bakerian hit his second deep home run of the year. Lake George tacked on four runs in the sixth and stalled a rally by the Railroaders.

FORT ANN 15, NORTH WARREN 0

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann;632;40x;x —;15;10;1

North Warren;000;00x;x —;0;2;5

WP — Josh Dornan (1-0). LP — Wes Bolton. 2B — Jack Dornan (FA), Dylan Brown (FA).

Fort Ann highlights: Dylan Brown 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBIs, Jack Dornan 1-3, BB, R, 4 RBIs, Ryan Blondin 2-3, 2 R, RBI.

North Warren highlights: Wyatt Jennings 1-1, BB, Mike Koenig 1-2.

Records: Fort Ann 4-5, 5-5.

QUEENSBURY 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 3

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;100;000;2 —;3;2;2

Queensbury;100;040;x —;5;9;1

WP — Logan Smith (3-1). LP — Ryan Dow. 3B — Adrian Caron (Q), Tyler Spaulding (Q).

Schuylerville highlights: Ashton Morris 1 for 2, broke up no-hitter in top of 7, Adam Degregory 1 for 3.

Queensbury highlights: Adrian Caron 2 for 4, 2 runs, triple, Tyler Spaulding 3 for 4, triple and 2 singles, Lucas Rolleston 2 for 3, Alex Coombes 1 for 2, 2 RBI, Logan Smith 6 1/3 innings, 1 hit allowed.

Records: Schuylerville 6-4, 11-5. Queensbury 6-5, 7-8.

Notes: Logan Smith took a no-hitter into the top of the 7th. The no-hitter was broken up by Ashton Morris with one out. Adrian Caron came on for the two-out save. Alex Coombes provided the eventual game-winning hit with a two-out, 2-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The Spartans turned double plays in both the 6th and 7th innings. After this victory vs. Schuylerville, the QHS varsity baseball program now has 999 wins career wins. Current record: 999 wins, 486 losses, 1 tie (.673)

TAMARAC 6, GREENWICH 5

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;220;100;00; —;5;8;2

Tamarac;100;020;21; —;6;6;4

WP — Liam Ring. LP — Dutch Hamilton. 2B — Jesse Kuzmich (Gre) 2, Dutch Hamilton (Gre), Jayden Hughes (Gre), Nevin Wilkie (Tam). HR — Aidan McPhail (Gre), Liam Ring (Tam).

Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 6 IP; 10 K; 3 ER, Jesse Kuzmich 2 for 5; 2 R, Aidan McPhail 2 for 4; HR; 3 RBI; 1 R, Joey Skiff 1 for 5; 2 RBI.

Tamarac highlights: Peyton Richardson 7 IP; 4 K; 4 ER, Liam Ring 1 for 3; HR; 2 RBI; 1 R, Nevin Wilkie 3 for 4; 3 R; 2 RBI.

Records: Greenwich 12-2, 12-5. Tamarac 9-3, 10-4.

Notes: At one point, Tamarac was down 5-1 in the fifth inning and scored five unanswered runs to win on an eighth-inning, two-out double by Nevin Wilkie.

HOOSICK FALLS 8, WATERFORD 1

League: Wasaren League

Waterford;000;000;1 —;1;3;2

Hoosick Falls;010;070;x —;8;10;1

WP — Jake Sparks (6-2). LP — Gavin Bodah (n/a). 2B — Andrew Sparks (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF). 3B — Alex Bushee (HoF). HR — Jake Sparks (HoF).

Waterford highlights: Harrison Chapin 2 Singles, RBI.

Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks Complete Game 3-Hitter, 11 Ks, No Walks; 2 Run home run, Single, Andrew Sparks 2 Singles, Double, RBI.

Records: Waterford 5-9, 6-9. Hoosick Falls 6-5, 8-5.

Notes: Junior Jake Sparks pitched a complete-game three-hitter, with 11 Ks and 0 walks for Hoosick Falls. At the plate he hit a two-run home run and a single. Sophomore Andrew Sparks had two singles and a double with one RBI.

