ROUNDUP: McPhail, Witches shut down Spa Catholic

GREENWICH 13, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0

League: Wasaren League

Spa Catholic;000;000;0 —;0;2;5

Greenwich;256;000;0 —;13;14;2

WP — Aidan McPhail. LP — Tyler Weygand. 2B — Ronan Rowe (SCC), Jesse Kuzmich (Gre), Aidan McPhail (Gre), Parker Jamieson (Gre), Aidan Waite (Gre) 2. HR — Parker Jamieson (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 2B, 1B, RBI. Aidan Waite 2-2Bs, 4 RBIs. Aidan McPhail 2B, 1B, RBI, 6 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 13 Ks. Jayden Hughes 3 Singles. Parker Jamieson HR, 2B, 1B, 5 RBIs. Dutch Hamilton 2 Singles.

Records: Saratoga Catholic 5-5, 5-7. Greenwich 8-1, 9-3.

FORT ANN 14, CORINTH 6

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann;302;008;1 —;14;10;1

Corinth;000;330;0 —;6;6;5

WP — Cullen Jackson. LP — Colby Walker. 2B — Jack Dornan (FA).

Fort Ann highlights: Jack Dornan 3-4, 2B. BB, 4 runs. Callon Sutliff 2-3, 2 BB, run. Dylan Brown 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs. Cullen Jackson 2 RBI, 2 runs.

Corinth highlights: David White 2-3, BB, 2 RBI, 2 runs. Logan Dishon 1-2, BB, RBI, run. Hunter Thompson RBI.

Records: Fort Ann 2-4, 3-4.

HOOSICK FALLS 12, WATERFORD 2

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls;005;340;0 —;12;14;1

Waterford;010;001;0 —;2;6;2

WP — Jake Sparks (5-1). LP — Werkie Hayes. 2B — Tucker Thayne (HoF), Josh Colegrove (HoF). HR — Jake Sparks (HoF), Alex Bushee (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks home run, 4 RBI, Ben Smith 3 singles, 3 runs scored, Alex Bushee Homerun, single, 2 RBI, Josh Colegrove single, double, RBI, Tucker Thayne single, double, 2 RBI.

Waterford highlights: Gavin Bodah 2 singles.

Records: Hoosick Falls 5-3, 6-3. Waterford 3-8, 4-8.

TAMARAC 19, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 8

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac;135;108;1 —;19;10;1

Berlin-NL;001;130;3 —;8;7;10

WP — Tyler Sears. LP — Charlie Bingham. 2B — Nevin Wilkie (Tam). HR — Peyton Richardson (Tam).

Tamarac highlights: Peyton Richardson 3 for 5, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI. Alex Ednie 2 for 5, 1 run, 4 RBI. Aiden Forster 1 for 2, 3 RBI.

Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Ben Chaput 2 for 4, 3 RBI. Forrest Chaput 2 for 4, 2 RBI. Dylan Saviano 1 for 2, 2 runs, 1 RBI.

Records: Tamarac 8-3, 9-4. Berlin-New Lebanon 0-11, 0-13.

NORTH WARREN 10, ARGYLE 9, 9 inn.

League: Adirondack League, Wednesday

North Warren;000;115;201; —;10;15;8

Argyle;201;303;000; —;9;7;0

WP — Wyatt Jennings. LP — C Bartow. 2B — Wes Bolton (NW) 2, S Squires (Arg). HR — B Cuthbert (Arg).

North Warren highlights: Wes Bolton 4-6, 2 2Bs, 4 RBI , 6 IP 7 Ks, Wyatt Jennings 4-5, 3 runs scored, 3 IP 4 Ks 0 ER, Zach Kramer 1-2, 2RBI, Connor Jennings 4-6, 3 runs scored.

Argyle highlights: B Cuthbert 3-5, 1 HR, 4 runs, 2 RBI, S Squires 1-4, 1 2B, 2 runs scored.

Records: North Warren 1-6, 1-7.

Notes: Wes Bolton hit a long double to drive in Wyatt Jennings all the way from first base for the go ahead run in the top of the ninth.

