ROUNDUP: Lott-Diamond gets key outs in H-L victory

Notes: Both teams broke on the board in the first inning Whitehall scoring one and Hartford scoring two. But then the Whitehall pitching took command, striking out 10 over the five innings. The second and third inning were key for the Railroaders. The Railroaders were lead by Brandon Bakerian, who hit his first home run of the year, and the pitching efforts of Jacob Whiting and Tyler Fish. Hartford was lead by Drake Stewart going 1-1 with 2 RBIs.