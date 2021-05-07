ROUNDUP: Lott-Diamond gets key outs in H-L victory

Hadley-Luzerne scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to beat Warrensburg 8-6 in Adirondack League baseball on Friday.
Brandon Bakerian drove in four runs as Whitehall, the 2019 state champion, moved to 2-0 with a 12-2 win over Hartford-Fort Edward.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 8, WARRENSBURG 6
League: Adirondack League
Had.-Luzerne 003 120 2 — 8 8 0
Warrensburg 000 000 0 — 6 3 7
WP — Cam Plummer (1-0). LP — Brady Cheney (0-1). 2B — Springer (HL), Daalten DeMarsh (Warr).
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Cieslik 2-4, RBI, Armendola 2-4, 2R, Springer 2-3, 2B.
Warrensburg highlights: Stevie Schloss 1-3 2RBIs, Brady Cheney 5 IP 1 ER, 5 K’s, Daalten DeMarsh 1-3 2B, 1 2/3 IP 0 ER 2 K’s.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 1-1, 1-1. Warrensburg 0-1, 0-1.
Notes: Lott-Diamond struck out the final three batters of the game with the potential game-tying run at 2nd base in a back-and-forth game. Seven errors hurt Warrensburg. Hadley-Luzerne played an error-free game.
WHITEHALL 12, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 2
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall 174 00x x — 12 9 1
Hart.-F.E. 200 00x x — 2 2 3
WP — Jacob Whiting. LP — Brandon Hunt. 3B — Spencer Dickinson (White). HR — Brandon Bakerian (White).
Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, Spencer Dickinson 2-3, triple, 2 RBIs, Michael Vandenburgh 2-3, 2 RBIs, Jacob Whiting 3 innings, 5 strikeouts, 0 earned runs, Tyler Fish 2 innings, 5 strikeouts, 0 earned.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Drake Stewart 1-1, 2 RBIs, Peyton Ottens 1-2.
Records: Whitehall 2-0, 2-0. Hartford-Fort Edward 0-1, 0-1.
Notes: Both teams broke on the board in the first inning Whitehall scoring one and Hartford scoring two. But then the Whitehall pitching took command, striking out 10 over the five innings. The second and third inning were key for the Railroaders. The Railroaders were lead by Brandon Bakerian, who hit his first home run of the year, and the pitching efforts of Jacob Whiting and Tyler Fish. Hartford was lead by Drake Stewart going 1-1 with 2 RBIs.
LAKE GEORGE 11, NORTH WARREN 1
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 340 101 2 — 11 14 0
North Warren 000 000 1 — 1 8 0
WP — Cayden Johnston. LP — Shane French 0-1. 2B — Torin Davies (LG), Cayden Johnston (LG) 10, Ryan Hill (NW).
Lake George highlights: Cayden Johnston 1 run on 8 hits in 7 innings pitched, Torin Davies 2 RBI, JJ Salmon 2 RBI.
North Warren highlights: Shane French RBI Single bottom of 7th.
Records: Lake George 1-0, 1-1. North Warren 0-1, 0-1.
Notes: Cayden Johnston pitched a full game giving up only one run on 8 hits.
GLENS FALLS 17, LAKE GEORGE 11
League: Non-league
Lake George 003 170 0 — 11 8 2
Glens Falls 700 352; — 17 8 6
WP — Palmer. LP — Matt Johnson. 2B — Cole Clarke (LG), Woodell (GF), DiFiore (GF). HR — Matt Syoersten (LG).
Lake George highlights: Matt Syoersten grand slam in 5th, Max Dickinson 2 RBIs.
Glens Falls highlights: Palmer 6 K’s, Hirsch 2 RBIs, Woodell 2 RBIs 3 runs, Rath 4 runs 4 BBs, Haggerty 3 runs 2 RBIs.
Records: Lake George 0-0, 0-1. Glens Falls 0-0, 1-0.
HOOSIC VALLEY 11, HOOSICK FALLS 7
League: Wasaren League
Hoo. Falls 500 200 0 — 7 5 5
Hoo. Valley 102 008 0 — 11 7 2
WP — Connor King 1-0. LP — Connor Jones 0-1. 2B — Connor Jones (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF), Justin Maxon (HV) 2.
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 5 2/3 IP, 10 K.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Justin Maxon 4 for 4, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs.
Records: Hoosick Falls 0-1, 0-1. Hoosic Valley 1-0, 1-0.
Notes: Hoosic Valley got down 5-0 after the top of the 1st and trailed 7-3 entering the bottom of the 6th, before scoring eight runs to secure the win. Freshman Connor King registered the win in relief.
SALEM 10, HADLEY-LUZERNE 5
League: Adirondack League
Salem 0351 010 0 — 10 5 3
Had.-Luzerne 0311 000 0 — 5 2 3
WP — George 1-0. LP — Joe Armendola 0-1.
Salem highlights: Baylor 2-2, 2 runs, George 1-0 as a pitcher.
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Joe Cieslik 10K.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 0-1.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 9, CHATHAM 3
League: Non-league
Chatham 000 030 0 — 3 4 5
Spa Catholic 031 104 x — 9 6 2
WP — Ben Hajos 1-0. LP — Gavin Tanner 0-1. 2B — Mike Pierrot (C), Tyler Van Alstyne (Ch).
Chatham highlights: Mike Pierro 1-4, double, 1 RBI.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ben Hajos 4 innings 0 hits 4BB 1 HBP 9 Ks, Pierce Byrne 3-3, 3 singles 2 runs scored.
Records: Chatham 0-0, 0-1. Saratoga Catholic 0-0, 1-0.
