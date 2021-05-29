 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Loso, Sutliff lead Fort Ann to victory
ROUNDUP: Loso, Sutliff lead Fort Ann to victory

Ty Loso drove in five runs and Callon Sutliff got the win as Fort Ann defeated North Warren 14-6 in a non league baseball game between Adirondack League teams on Saturday.

FORT ANN 14, NORTH WARREN 6

League: Non-league

Fort Ann 109 001 3 — 14 14 4

North Warren 101 220 0 — 6 5 6

WP — Callon Sutliff (1-0). LP — Tom Conway. 2B — Dylan Brown (FA), Ty Loso (FA), Jack Dornan (FA), Adam Winchell (FA). HR — Tanner Dunkley (NW).

Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutliff 2-3, BB, R, Ty Loso 3-5, 2B, 2 R, 5 RBIs, Dylan Brown 3-5, 2B, 4 R, RBI, Jack Dornan 2-3, 2B, R, RBI, Justin Zeh 2-4, R.

North Warren highlights: Tanner Dunkley 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, Ryan Hill 1-3, BB, R, Tom Conway 1-4, 2 R, Andrew Beadnell 1-1, BB, R.

Records: Fort Ann 6-3, 7-4. North Warren 0-10, 0-11.

Notes: Callon Sutliff pitched three strong innings, allowing 0 ER on only one hit for his first career win. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Senior Ty Loso drove in 5 runs.

STILLWATER 6, SPA CATHOLIC 1

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater 011 030 1 — 6 12 2

Spa Catholic 000 000 1 — 1 1 3

WP — Shea Brown. LP — Tyler Wygand. 2B — Jaxon Mueller (Still) 2, Liam Brady (Still), Shea Brown (Still). 3B — Reese Hotaling (Still).

Stillwater highlights: Carter Wichelns 2-4, RBI, Shea Brown 1-2, 2 runs, RBI, Liam Brady 1-4, 2B, run .

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ronan Rowe 0-1, 2BB, run.

Records: Stillwater 3-8, 3-8. Saratoga Catholic 6-6, 8-7.

Notes: Shea Brown dominated the Saints with a complete game, one-hit, six strikeout performance for the second time this season.

SPA CATHOLIC 10, CORINTH 0

League: Non-league

Corinth 000 000 0 — 0 1 7

Spa Catholic 102 313 0 — 10 7 1

WP — Ben Hajos (3-1). LP — M. Brownell.

Corinth highlights: Nick Sobera 1-2 (single).

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ben Hajos 6 IP, 0 Runs, 1 hit, 11 Ks, 2BB, Anthony Barile 3-4 (3 singles), 2 RBIs.

Records: Corinth 3-6, 3-7. Saratoga Catholic 6-5, 9-6.

