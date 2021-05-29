ROUNDUP: Loso, Sutliff lead Fort Ann to victory

Ty Loso drove in five runs and Callon Sutliff got the win as Fort Ann defeated North Warren 14-6 in a non league baseball game between Adirondack League teams on Saturday.

Notes: Callon Sutliff pitched three strong innings, allowing 0 ER on only one hit for his first career win. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Senior Ty Loso drove in 5 runs.