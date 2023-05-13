Tournament MVP Pierce Byrne pitched a complete-game three-hitter as Saratoga Catholic beat Schuylerville 12-1 in the championship game of the 34th annual Phil Waring Memorial baseball tournament on Saturday.

The victory was No. 600 for coach Phonsey Lambert, who is in his 35th season. His record is 600-213, for a winning percentage of 738. He is the third Section II coach to reach the 600-win level.

Aidan Crowther went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Saints (17-3), who scored five runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth. Byrne improved to 4-1 with the win, striking out six.

In the consolation game, Fonda defeated Corinth 14-4. Kaden Wright drove in two runs for Corinth.

Spa Catholic was a 9-2 winner over Corinth in the first round. Crowther went six innings to get the win, scattering three hits. Byrne went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Schuylerville was a 6-4 victor in its opening game against Fonda, thanks to a five-run fourth inning. Anthony Luzadis went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Josh Merrill doubled and drove in three runs.

GREENWICH 6, BROADALBIN-PERTH 4: Eli Strasswimmer hit a single and a triple and drove in three runs as the Witches beat the Patriots in a non-league game.

Jack Fortier singled three times, Robert Barnes had two hits and Aidan Waite doubled and drove in two runs as the Witches improved to 10-10. Calvin Curtis went 4 1/3 innings to get the win. Joey Skiff finished up to get the save.

Colin Cotter had two RBIs for B-P.

SHENENDEHOWA 9, QUEENSBURY 7: The Class AA Plainsmen rallied to win a non-league game between the Suburban Council and Foothills Council champions.

Brad Curtis recorded two hits and two RBIs for Shen (12-3). Carson Correa went 2 for 3 with a single and a double for the Spartans (14-5).

COLONIE 9, SOUTH HIGH 2: The Bulldogs outhit the Class AA Raiders, but lost a non-league game. A five-run first inning set the tone for the game.

Caleb Eastman drove in four runs for Colonie. For South High, Joshua DeLancy went 1 for 2 with a run and Mathew Perrotte drove in two runs.

WHITEHALL 11, NORTH WARREN 3: The Railroaders scored nine times in the first inning to win an Adirondack League crossover game on Friday.

Tommy Barber went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Whitehall. Also contributing to the attack were Landon Rozell (2 for 4, double, two runs, RBI), Cam Ellis (2 for 3, double, a run, one RBI), Patrick Egan (triple, RBI, run) and Anthony Towle (solo home run).

For North Warren, Wyatt Jennings had a hit and an RBI and Tyler Hitchcock doubled.

TAMARAC 26, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 3: Tyler Sears went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and Alex Ednie went 3 for 4 with four RBIs as the Bengals post a win.