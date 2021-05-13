ROUNDUP: Lake George uses 10 hits to beat Horde

LAKE GEORGE 17, GRANVILLE 7
League: Adirondack League
Granville;310;111; —;7;7;5
Lk. George;237;203; —;17;10;2
WP — Cayden Johnston. LP — Josh Nelson. 2B — Connor Farrell (Gra), Logan Beebe (Gra). 3B — Cayden Johnston (LG). HR — Matt Syoersten (LG).
Granville highlights: Josh Oakman 2 for 4, 2 runs, RBI, Josn Nelson 3 runs, 3 walks, Avery Flory 3 walks, 5 putouts, Logan Beebe 1 for 3, run, 3 putouts, Ryan Kunen 1 for 3 run.
Lake George highlights: Matt Syoersten 2 for 3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, Max Dickinson 1 for 2, 3 runs, Cayden Johnston 1 for 1, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Cole Clarke 2 for 5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Brendan Lamby 2 for 5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs.
Records: Granville 2-2, 2-2. Lake George 5-0, 5-1.
QUEENSBURY 14, COLONIE 2
League: Non-league
Queensbury;00(14);000;0 —;14;9;2
Colonie;020;000;0 —;2;5;6
WP — Jason Rodriguez. LP — Trevor Falkins. 2B — Tyler Spaulding (Q), Josh Slater (Col).
Queensbury highlights: Tyler Spaulding 1 for 3, double 3 RBIs, Jason Rodriguez 2 for 5, 2 RBIs, Connor Havern 2 for 4, 2 RBIs.
Colonie highlights: John Airolla 2 for 3.
Records: Queensbury 2-1, 3-1.
Notes: Jason Rodriguez and Matt Marasco combined to pitch a five-hitter and 1 earned run.
HOOSICK FALLS 12, STILLWATER 6
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls;204;001;5 —;12;14;4
Stillwater;003;000;3 —;6;5;3
WP — Jake Sparks (2-0). LP — Cody Julian. 2B — Connor Jones (HoF), Andrew Sparks (HoF), Jake Sparks (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF), Shea Brown (Still).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 6 innings pitched, 12 Ks, 4 for 4 at the plate, 1 RBI, Andrew Sparks, single, double, Connor Jones single, double, Jeremy Gress 2 singles.
Stillwater highlights: Shea Brown 2 singles, double, 1 RBI.
Records: Hoosick Falls 2-2, 2-2. Stillwater 1-4, 1-4.
Notes: Sophomore Jake Sparks pitched 6 innings, giving up 0 earned runs while striking out 12. He also went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
HOOSIC VALLEY 5, SPA CATHOLIC 0
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley;201;010;1 —;5;5;3
Spa Catholic;000;000;0 —;0;5;5
WP — Connor King 2-0. LP — Ryan McCarroll 0-1. 2B — Justin Maxon (HV), Ryan McCarroll (SCC).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Connor King 6 IP, 5 hits, 0 runs, 3 K's, Lucas Cates, single, 2 runs, Henry Madigan, single, 2 runs, Justin Maxon, double.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ryan McCarroll 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 12 K's.
Records: Hoosic Valley 3-0, 3-0. Saratoga Catholic 2-2, 3-2.
TAMARAC 13, WATERFORD 10
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;021;331;3 —;13;14;7
Waterford;020;006;2 —;10;5;9
WP — Liam Ring. LP — Gavin Bodah. 2B — Colby Phelps (Tam), Zach Rice (Tam) 2, Jake Houle (Waterford-Halfmoon).
Tamarac highlights: Liam Ring 5 IP; 5 Ks; 8 BB; 2 hits; 0 ER, Zach Rice 3 for 5; 1 RBI; 1 R, Colby Phelps 3 for 5; 4 R, Peyton Richardson 1 for 4; 2 RBI; 2 runs.
Waterford highlights: Gavin Bodah 4.2 innings; 5 Ks; 2 BB; 4 ER, Kamil Trantham 2 for 4; 2 RBI; 2 R, Jake Houle 1 for 4; 2 RBI.
Records: Tamarac 1-2, 1-2.
HUDSON FALLS 4, JOHNSTOWN 3
League: Foothills Council, Wednesday
Johnstown;020;000;1 —;3;7;0
Hud. Falls;001;020;1 —;4;11;1
WP — Connor Rogers (1-0). LP — Ethan Fuller. 2B — Aiden Gillis (HuF), Noah Tyler (HuF) 2.
Hudson Falls highlights: Aiden Gillis 5 IP, 7 SO, 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Connor Rogers 2 IP, 3 SO, Peyton Smith 1 for 3, 1 RBI, Joe LaPan 3 for 5, 1 RBI, Michael Sullivan 1 for 3, 1 RBI.
Records: Johnstown 0-2. Hudson Falls 2-0.
Notes: Johnstown plated a run in the top of the 7th inning to tie the game at 3. Hudson Falls loaded the bases in the bottom of the 7th and Joe LaPan hit a walkoff single with 2 outs. The Tigers left 10 runners on base but improved to 2-0 on the season.
STILLWATER 4, SPA CATHOLIC 0
League: Wasaren League, Wednesday
Spa Catholic;000;000;0 —;0;6;1
Stillwater;200;020;0 —;4;5;0
WP — Shea Brown. LP — Hajos. 2B — Ryan Golden (Still), Mike Campion (Still), Ethan Price (Still).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Anthony Barile 3 for 4, 3 singles, Mark Hmura 2 for 3, 2 singles.
Stillwater highlights: Mike Campion 1 for 3 with 3RBIs, Reese Hotaling 1-2 with 2 runs scored.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 2-1, 3-1. Stillwater 1-3, 1-3.
Notes: Shea Brown pitched 6 2/3 innings with 11 Ks and only 2 walks and was 1 pitch away from a complete-game shutout due to pitch count.
LAKE GEORGE 12, SALEM 1
League: Adirondack League, Wednesday
Lake George;110;(10)0; —;12;13;0
Salem;000;01; —;1;4;3
WP — J J Salmon. LP — Carl George. 2B — Brendan Lamby (LG), Torin Davies (LG), Chilson (S), Zacheriah Miller (S). HR — Max Dickinson (LG).
Lake George highlights: Max Dickinson 3 for 4, 2 runs, Cayden Johnston 3 runs, Cameron Orr 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Cole Clarke 2 for 4 2 RBIs, Matt Johnson 1 for 3 2 RBIs.
Salem highlights: Ezra Done 1 for 2 run, Zach Miller 1 for 1 RBI, Sam McAlone 1 for 1, Martindale 4 putouts, Baylor 5 putouts.
Records: Lake George 4-0, 4-1.