ROUNDUP: Lake George pulls away from Hadley-Luzerne; Johnsburg-Minerva pulls out win

Lake George's Brendan Lamby picked up the win Wednesday as he pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in a 12-2 victory over Hadley-Luzerne in a Class C opening-round game of the Section II Baseball Tournament.
Lamby also belted two triples and Torin Davies went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Warriors, who host Stillwater on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
In the Section VII tournament, Sam Porter hit a two-run single to plate the tying and go-ahead runs, capping a four-run sixth-inning rally as Johnsburg-Minerva beat Moriah 8-7 in the Class D quarterfinals.
LAKE GEORGE 12,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2
Class C Opening Round
Lake George;201;004;5 —;12;8;2
Hadley-Luzerne;200;000;0 —;2;7;3
WP — Brendan Lamby. LP — Joe Armendola. 3B — Brendan Lamby (LG) 2, Torin Davies (LG).
Lake George highlights: Torin Davies 3 for 5 3 RBIs, Brody McCabe 1 for 3 2 walks run, Matt Syvertsen 3 runs, Brendan Lamby 22 batters 0 runs allowed 8 Ks, J J Salmon 1 for 3 2 runs.
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Joe Cieslik 0 for 1 run 2 walks, Tyler Plummer 1 for 4 run 7 putouts, Scott Ripley 2 for 3, Cam Plummer 2 for 3, Chuck Caldwell 1 for 4.
Records: Lake George 10-4. Hadley-Luzerne 7-7.
Next up: No. 9 Lake George hosts 16th-seeded Stillwater in the Class C quarterfinals Thursday at 4 p.m.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 8, MORIAH 7
Section VII Class D Quarterfinal
Moriah;031;030;0 —;7;7;1
J'burg-Minerva;110;114;0 —;8;6;4
WP — Ryan Morris. LP — K. Sargent. 2B — Mark Maye (Mor) 2, Yanden Cleveland (JM).
Moriah highlights: Mark Maye 3 for 4, 2 2Bs, 2R, Owen Nephew 2 for 4.
Johnsburg-Minerva highlights: Ryan Morris 7 IP, 9Ks, 2 for 2, 2R, Sam Porter 1 for 3, 2 RBIs.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva 8-3.
Notes: With a full count and two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Sam Porter hit a 2-RBI single to drive in the go-ahead run for Johnsburg-Minerva. It capped a 4-run sixth for the comeback win over Moriah.
Next up: No. 3 seed Johnsburg-Minerva plays Friday at 4 p.m. at No. 2 seed Chazy in the Class D semifinals.
BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 16, KEENE 6
Section VII Class D Quarterfinal
Keene;200;102;1 —;6;3;3
Bolton-SL;172;033; —;16;13;6
WP — Isaiah Pelkey. LP — Will Tansey. 2B — Julian Smith (Ke), Isaiah Pelky (Bol/SL) 2, Corbin Baker (Bol/SL). 3B — Ethan Fariss (Bol/SL).
Bolton-Schroon Lake highlights: Isaiah Pelkey 3 for 5, 7 stikeouts, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, Ethan Fariss 1 for 2, 3B, 4 runs, Kaden Tennent 3 for 4.
Notes: Bolton-Schroon Lake pitchers Isaiah Pelkey, Ricky Dumoulin and Corbin Baker combined to throw a 3-hitter while striking out 12.
Next up: No. 4 seed Bolton-Schroon Lake advances to play top-seeded Crown Point on Friday at 4 p.m. in the Class D semifinals.
TAMARAC 10, TACONIC HILLS 9
League: Wasaren League
Taconic Hills;402;100;2 —;9;10;0
Tamarac;004;002;4 —;10;11;1
WP — Liam Ring. LP — Brandon Rossano. 2B — Zach Rowe (TH), Zach Rice (Tam). HR — Joel Preusser (TH), Brandon Rossano (TH), Liam Ring (Tam), Greg Mays (Tam) 2.
Taconic Hills highlights: Aaron Bonci 2 for 3; 1 R; 1 RBI, Brandon Rossano 1 for 3; 2 R; 3 RBI, Joel Preusser 1 for 4; 1 RBI; 2 R.
Tamarac highlights: Zach Rice 2 for 4; 3 RBI; 1 R, Greg Mays 2 for 4; 5 RBI; 2 R, Liam Ring 3 for 4; 1 RBI; 2 R, Aiden Forster 2 for 3; 1 R.
Records: Taconic Hills 6-9. Tamarac 10-4.