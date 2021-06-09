ROUNDUP: Lake George pulls away from Hadley-Luzerne; Johnsburg-Minerva pulls out win

Lake George's Brendan Lamby picked up the win Wednesday as he pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in a 12-2 victory over Hadley-Luzerne in a Class C opening-round game of the Section II Baseball Tournament.

Lamby also belted two triples and Torin Davies went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Warriors, who host Stillwater on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

In the Section VII tournament, Sam Porter hit a two-run single to plate the tying and go-ahead runs, capping a four-run sixth-inning rally as Johnsburg-Minerva beat Moriah 8-7 in the Class D quarterfinals.

LAKE GEORGE 12,

HADLEY-LUZERNE 2

Class C Opening Round

Lake George;201;004;5 —;12;8;2

Hadley-Luzerne;200;000;0 —;2;7;3

WP — Brendan Lamby. LP — Joe Armendola. 3B — Brendan Lamby (LG) 2, Torin Davies (LG).