Quinn McCabe had a single, a double, a run scored and a stolen base as Lake George defeated North Warren 6-4 in Adirondack League baseball on Friday.

The Warriors scored three in the first and three in the sixth. Nick Wagemann had a single and two RBIs for the winners.

George Hilton recorded two singles and two runs for North Warren. Wyatt Jennings had a double, a single, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.

GRANVILLE 9, CORINTH 0: Caleb Nelson pitched a complete-game three-hitter as the Golden Horde shut out the RiverHawks.

Trey Senevey had three hits and two runs for the Horde, which scored twice in the third and fourth times in the fourth. Will Jennings went 2 for 3 with two runs and Brent Perry drove in two runs.

ARGYLE 15, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 3: Ben Cuthbert went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Scots beat Salem-Cambridge.

Carsen Bartow was 3 for 4 with a double and six RBIs for Argyle, which jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Bradley Koopman pitched a complete-game five-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Isaiah Lohret had a hit and an RBI for Salem-Cambridge (0-3, 2-6). Jen Gulley went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 9 WHITEHALL 7: The Tanaforts scored three runs in the second and three more in the sixth on the way to a victory over the Railroaders.

Drake Stewart had a double and three intentional walks for Hartford-Fort Edward. Joe Allen pitched 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

CJ Monty went 2 for 4 with a double for Whitehall, which scored four times in the seventh.

WARRENSBURG 12, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Brady Cheney improved to 5-0 on the mound with a complete-game two-hit shutout while striking out eight for the Burghers (7-1).

Cheney went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Caden Allen went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs and Stevie Schloss went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Noah Springer doubled for Hadley-Luzerne.

GREENWICH 14, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0: Ryan Ingber struck out 10 while scattering four hits over five inning as the Witches improved to 4-3 in Wasaren League play.

Robert Barnes singled twice for Greenwich, which scored nine runs in the fifth to put the game away. Tyler Shuhart and Aidan VanDyk each singled twice for Berlin-New Lebanon.

HOOSICK FALLS 29, HOOSIC VALLEY 1: Carson Glover went 5 for 5 as the Panthers cruised to a Wasaren League win.

Eli King had a home run, two singles and three RBIs. Andrew Sparks recorded two doubles, two singles and four RBIs. Ben Smith got the win on the mound.

AVERILL PARK 11, GREENWICH 1: The Warriors scored eight times in the first inning on the way to a non-league win on Thursday.