WARRENSBURG — Angelo Bergman singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning Friday to lift Lake George to a 5-4 victory over No. 2 seed Warrensburg in the Adirondack League baseball semifinals.

Lake George (9-3) is scheduled to face No. 1 seed Granville in the championship game on Sunday at 7 p.m. at East Side Recreation Field in Saratoga Springs. Warrensburg (14-2) faces Fort Ann in the consolation game at 4 p.m.

Ben Sheldon went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Nick Wagemann added two singles for the Warriors. Luke Sheldon pitched the last four innings for the win, striking out six. Ben and Luke Sheldon combined to pitch a three-hitter.

Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney (9-1) struck out 10 batters, but Lake George got nine hits, several on infield singles.

Cheney, Caden Allen and Louis Lang singled for the Burghers, with Lang driving in two runs.

GRANVILLE 11, FORT ANN 0: Alex Torres went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs as the top-seeded Golden Horde earned a spot in the title game with a 12-hit effort.

Torres’ two-run double in the sixth ended the game. Collin Norton went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Trey Senevey went 2 for 4 for the Horde.

Cody Nelson started and pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-hit ball for Granville. Caleb Nelson got the final out in the top of the sixth.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 12, GLENS FALLS 3: Tyler Weygand improved to 5-0 on the season, going six innings and allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk to lead the Saints.

The non-league victory moved longtime Spa Catholic coach Phonsey Lambert closer to 600 career wins.

Carson Moser went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Pierce Byrne added a double, a single and an RBI for the Saints, who improved to 15-3 overall. Ryan Gillis and Ronan Rowe added two hits apiece, with Rowe driving in two runs for Spa Catholic.

Dylan Baker tripled for Glens Falls.