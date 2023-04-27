LAKE GEORGE — Jack Welch belted a two-run triple in the third inning Thursday to spark the Lake George baseball team to an 8-4 Adirondack League victory over Hartford-Fort Edward.

Luke Sheldon scattered seven hits, striking out eight and walking two as he went the distance on the mound for the Warriors.

Welch finished with two hits and three RBIs, and Gavin McCabe drove in a run and scored two as Lake George improved to 6-2 in the league and overall.

For H-FE, Drake Stewart went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Zack Bartholomew added two hits and Joe Allen struck out eight batters in four innings.

GREENWICH 13, HOOSICK FALLS 5: Joey Skiff hit a double, two singles and drove in two runs as the Witches pulled away for a Wasaren League win.

Parker Jamieson and Jack Fortier each added two singles, with Jamieson driving in three runs for Greenwich (5-4, 5-6). Cooper Skiff picked up the pitching win.

Jake Sparks led the Panthers (5-6, 6-7) with two singles and an RBI.

QUEENSBURY 11, HUDSON FALLS 5: The Spartans bunched nine runs between the fourth and sixth innings Wednesday to break open a Foothills Council win.

Josh Roberts and Patrick Mannix each drove in two runs and Adrian Caron scored three times to lead Queensbury.

Hudson Falls outhit the Spartans 9-6, led by Richard Rosick's double and single. Dom Gotte-Seymour had two RBIs for the Tigers.

GRANVILLE 10, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0: Cody Nelson hurled a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts Wednesday to lead the Golden Horde to the Adirondack League win.

At the plate, Logan Brenton and Alex Torres both went 2 for 4 with a triple, with Brenton driving in a run and Torres scoring two.

Chase Losee had the only hit for S-C (1-4, 3-7), while Stephen Yakubec had 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work.