 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Kuzmich leads Greenwich past Hoosic Valley in first-place showdown
0 comments
agate
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

ROUNDUP: Kuzmich leads Greenwich past Hoosic Valley in first-place showdown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jesse Kuzmich pitched a 3-hitter with 12 strikeouts Monday to lead Greenwich to a 10-0 win over Hoosic Valley in a showdown for first place in the Wasaren League. The game had been postponed twice by rain.

GREENWICH 10, HOOSIC VALLEY 0

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley 000 000; — 0 3 4

Greenwich 530 002; — 10 6 1

WP — Jesse Kuzmich. LP — Justin Maxon. 2B — Thomas Rice (HV), Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre), Aidan McPhail (Gre).

Hoosic Valley highlights: Thomas Rice 2B.

Greenwich highlights: Jackson Vanderhoff 2B, RBI, Aidan McPhail 2B, RBI, Joey Skiff single, 3 RBIs, Jesse Kuzmich 6 IP, 0 runs, 3 hits and 12 strikeouts, Jesse Kuzmich 2 singles, 2 RBIs.

Records: Hoosic Valley 8-2, 8-4. Greenwich 9-1, 10-1.

Notes: In the bottom of the 6th inning, Jesse Kuzmich singled to CF to drive in the 10th run to end the game by the 10-run rule. The Witches took the inside track to the Wasaren League title in the showdown for first place.

ARGYLE 14, NORTH WARREN 3

League: Adirondack League

Argyle 300 632 0 — 14 x x

North Warren 002 100 0 — 3 x x

WP — Caden Cuthbert. LP — Shane French. 2B — Tyler Humiston (Arg).

Argyle highlights: Tyler Humiston 2 for 3, 2 stolen bases, Daniel Lohret 3 for 3, 2 RBIs, Jacobie DePew 4 RBIs.

North Warren highlights: Tanner Dunkley 2 hits, 1 walk in 3 at-bats.

Records: North Warren 0-3, 0-3.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 8, WATERFORD 5

League: Wasaren League

Waterford 010 004 0 — 5 4 2

Spa Catholic 301 211 0 — 8 12 0

WP — Tyler Weygand, 1-0. LP — Gavin Bodah. 2B — Gavin Bodah (W). 3B — Anthony Barile (SCC).

Waterford highlights: Gavin Bodah 1-4, Double, 2 RBI.

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Anthony Barile 2-5, Triple, 1 Run, Chris Gill 2-3, 1 Run, Sac Fly, 1 RBI, Ben Hajos 3-4, 1 Run, 1 RBI, Tyler Weygand 4 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 1ER, 5 BB, 8 Ks.

Records: Waterford 1-1, 1-1. Saratoga Catholic 1-0, 2-0.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News