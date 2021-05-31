ROUNDUP: Kuzmich leads Greenwich past Hoosic Valley in first-place showdown

Jesse Kuzmich pitched a 3-hitter with 12 strikeouts Monday to lead Greenwich to a 10-0 win over Hoosic Valley in a showdown for first place in the Wasaren League. The game had been postponed twice by rain.
GREENWICH 10, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley 000 000; — 0 3 4
Greenwich 530 002; — 10 6 1
WP — Jesse Kuzmich. LP — Justin Maxon. 2B — Thomas Rice (HV), Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre), Aidan McPhail (Gre).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Thomas Rice 2B.
Greenwich highlights: Jackson Vanderhoff 2B, RBI, Aidan McPhail 2B, RBI, Joey Skiff single, 3 RBIs, Jesse Kuzmich 6 IP, 0 runs, 3 hits and 12 strikeouts, Jesse Kuzmich 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Records: Hoosic Valley 8-2, 8-4. Greenwich 9-1, 10-1.
Notes: In the bottom of the 6th inning, Jesse Kuzmich singled to CF to drive in the 10th run to end the game by the 10-run rule. The Witches took the inside track to the Wasaren League title in the showdown for first place.
ARGYLE 14, NORTH WARREN 3
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 300 632 0 — 14 x x
North Warren 002 100 0 — 3 x x
WP — Caden Cuthbert. LP — Shane French. 2B — Tyler Humiston (Arg).
Argyle highlights: Tyler Humiston 2 for 3, 2 stolen bases, Daniel Lohret 3 for 3, 2 RBIs, Jacobie DePew 4 RBIs.
North Warren highlights: Tanner Dunkley 2 hits, 1 walk in 3 at-bats.
Records: North Warren 0-3, 0-3.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 8, WATERFORD 5
League: Wasaren League
Waterford 010 004 0 — 5 4 2
Spa Catholic 301 211 0 — 8 12 0
WP — Tyler Weygand, 1-0. LP — Gavin Bodah. 2B — Gavin Bodah (W). 3B — Anthony Barile (SCC).