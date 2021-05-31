ROUNDUP: Kuzmich leads Greenwich past Hoosic Valley in first-place showdown

Jesse Kuzmich pitched a 3-hitter with 12 strikeouts Monday to lead Greenwich to a 10-0 win over Hoosic Valley in a showdown for first place in the Wasaren League. The game had been postponed twice by rain.

Notes: In the bottom of the 6th inning, Jesse Kuzmich singled to CF to drive in the 10th run to end the game by the 10-run rule. The Witches took the inside track to the Wasaren League title in the showdown for first place.