ROUNDUP: Kuzmich homer lifts Greenwich to win; Ticonderoga holds on

Jesse Kuzmich blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Greenwich to a 6-3 Wasaren League baseball victory over Hoosic Valley on Tuesday.

Dutch Hamilton picked up the pitching win in relief for the Witches, who also got two singles apiece from Kuzmich, Robert Barnes and Parker Jamieson.

Also Tuesday, Ticonderoga's Carter Perron struck out the last AuSable Valley batter with the tying run on base, as the Sentinels held on for a 7-6 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference win.

On Monday, Logan Smith's sac fly in the top of the eighth inning gave Queensbury the lead as the Spartans went on to a 4-1 Foothills Council win at Broadalbin-Perth.

GREENWICH 6, HOOSIC VALLEY 3

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley 002 001 0 — 3 2 4

Greenwich 003 000 3 — 6 7 2

WP — Dutch Hamilton. LP — Connor King. 2B — Robert Barnes (Gre). HR — Jesse Kuzmich (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Robert Barnes 2 singles, 2B , Jesse Kuzmich 2 singles, walkoff 3-run home run, 3 RBIs, Parker Jamieson 2 singles RBI, Aidan McPhail 4.2 IP 2 R 0 ER 9 Ks, Dutch Hamilton 2.1 IP 1 R 0 ER 3 Ks.

Records: Greenwich 3-0, 3-2.

Notes: Jesse Kuzmich hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game for Greenwich.

TICONDEROGA 7, AuSABLE VALLEY 6

League: CVAC

Ticonderoga 011 003 2 — 7 3 1

AuSable Val. 100 030 2 — 6 4 3

WP — Carter Perron. LP — Scott LaMountain. 2B — Nate Donor (AV).

Ticonderoga highlights: Tommy Montalbano 2 RBI single in the 7th inning , scored 2 runs, Dom Crossman RBI single, 2 runs, Connor Yaw 8Ks, 2 Hits in 4 Innings.

Records: Ticonderoga 1-0, 2-1. Ausable Valley 0-0, 2-1.

Notes: In a back and forth game, Ticonderoga was able to get a strikeout from Carter Perron to earn the win with the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh inning.

LAKE GEORGE 26, CORINTH 3

League: Adirondack League

Lake George 09008 0900 0 — 26 18 1

Corinth 000 0030 0 — 3 2 2

WP — Max Dickinson. LP — n/a. 2B — JJ Salmon (LG) 2, Brendan Lamby (LG), Brody McCabe (LG), Max Dickinson (LG), Nate Hohman (LG).

Lake George highlights: JJ Salmon 4 for 5, 2 RBIs, Yogi Johnson 3 for 5, 1 RBI, Brendan Lamby 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Matthew Johnson 2 for 2, 1 RBI, Max Dickinson 7 strikeouts.

Corinth highlights: White 1 for 1, 1 RBI, Tangora 1 for 3, 1 RBI.

Records: Lake George 3-0, 4-0.

WARRENSBURG 15, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 5

League: Non-league

J’burg-Minerva 300 101 — 5 4 4

Warrensburg 300 813 — 15 12 1

WP — Stevie Schloss (2-0). LP — Rodney Wolfe (0-1).

Johnsburg-Minerva highlights: Yanden Cleveland 1-2 2 runs, Andrew Prosser 1-3, Scott Patten 1-3, Joel Rivera 1-1, Ethan Wing 1 1/3 IP 1 ER.

Warrensburg highlights: Stevie Schloss Pitching 4 IP, 3 ER, 1H, 6 Ks, Hitting 1-2 4 runs, 2 RBI, Brady Cheney 4-5 5 RBIs, Evan LaPell 2-3 2 runs, RBI, Louis Lang Hitting 1-3 2 RBIs, R Pitching 2 IP, 1 ER, 4 Ks, Caden Allen 1-3 2 runs.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva 0-2. Warrensburg 2-3.

Notes: In his first career varsity start, Stevie Schloss pitched four innings of 1-hit ball to earn the win. He struck out 6, scored 4 runs and added 2 RBIs. Brady Cheney went 4-for-5 with 5 RBIs to spark the Warrensburg offense.

QUEENSBURY 4, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1

League: Foothills Council, Monday

Queensbury 000 010 03 — 4 9 3

B-P 100 000 00 — 1 5 1

WP — Logan Smith (1-0). LP — Mike Magliocca. 2B — Adrian Caron (Q), DJ Wallace (BP).

Queensbury highlights: Adrian Caron 3-3, 2 1Bs, double, RBI, 4 IP 2 hits, 7 Ks, Alex Coombes 3-4, 3 SBs, Logan Smith 4 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs.

Broadalbin-Perth highlights: DJ Wallace 1-3, double, run.

Records: Queensbury 2-0, 3-0.

Notes: Adrian Caron hit an RBI single in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1. Along with pitching 4 scoreless innings in relief, Logan Smith picked up the win and hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth. The Spartans added 2 additional insurance runs.

GLOVERSVILLE 8, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2

League: Foothills Council, Monday

Gloversville 300 200 3 — 8 5 1

South Glens Falls 002 000 0 — 2 5 3

WP — Dillenback (1-0). LP — Ben Cohen (0-1). 2B — Josh Ahrens (SGF) 2.

South Glens Falls highlights: Jackson Salaway 3 for 3, Josh Ahrens 2 for 4, 2 doubles, 1 run.

Records: Gloversville 1-0. South Glens Falls 0-1.

