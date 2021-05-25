ROUNDUP: Johnsburg-Minerva rallies past Keene

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 9, KEENE 4
League: Mountain and Valley
Keene 000 121 0 — 4 3 3
Johnsburg-Minerva 000 036 x — 9 11 4
WP — Ryan Morris (3-0). LP — Will Tansey. 2B — Walter Moore (K), Ryan Morris (JM), Anthony Galle (JM), Scott Patton (JM). HR — Will Tansey (K).
Keene highlights: L. Blacksmith 1-3, RBI, Walter Moore 9 Ks.
Johnsburg-Minerva highlights: Ryan Morris 7 IP, 8 Ks, Anthony Galle 2 for 3, 3 RBIs, Evan Wing 3 for 4, Yanden Cleveland 2 for 3.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva 5-2, 5-2.
Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva got the bats going in the bottom in the fifth inning to rally for nine hits and nine runs in two innings.
GRANVILLE 7, CORINTH 1
League: Adirondack League
Granville 220 120 0 — 7 7 1
Corinth 000 010 0 — 1 3 5
WP — Ryan Kunen (2-0). LP — D. White. 2B — Josh Nelson (Gra), Thomas Roberts (Gra), J Tangora (Cor).
Granville highlights: Connor Farrell 2 for 4 2 RBI, Josh Nelson 1 for 3 2 R 1 RBI, Thomas Roberts 2 for 3 1 RBI.
Records: Granville 6-2, 6-2.
HOOSICK FALLS 6, MAPLE HILL 1
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls 013 000 2 — 6 7 1
Maple Hill 000 001 0 — 1 1 2
WP — Alex Bushee (1-0). LP — Brody Rogers. 2B — Jake Sparks (HoF) 2, Josh Colegrove (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Alex Bushee 5 IP, 1 hit, 4 Ks, 0 ER, Jake Sparks 2 doubles.
Maple Hill highlights: Chris Bulan single, Gavin Van Kempen RBI.
Records: Hoosick Falls 5-3, 6-3. Maple Hill 6-3, 6-4.
Notes: Junior Alex Bushee pitched 5 innings in relief, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and striking out 4. Sophomore Jake Sparks was the leading hitter with two doubles. Junior Josh Colegrove added a double and pitched the first two innings, giving up no runs and no hits while striking out 5.