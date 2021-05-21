ROUNDUP: Jamieson's walk-off single lifts Witches to victory

Queensbury highlights: Tyler Spaulding 3 for 5, 3 RBIs, Matt Conlon 4 for 5, double, 3 RBIs, Kolby Anderson 4 for 5, double, 1 RBI, Matt Marasco 5.1 IP in relief, 4 hits, 7 Ks, 1 ER for the win.

Notes: Queensbury scored 4 in the top of the fifth to tie the game and scored 11 times in the top of the 6th to go ahead for the victory