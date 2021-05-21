ROUNDUP: Jamieson's walk-off single lifts Witches to victory

GREENWICH 10, STILLWATER 9
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 300 321 00 — 9 9 4
Greenwich 110 105 11 — 10 11 3
WP — Alex Curtis. 2B — Alex Curtis (Gre), Ethan Anatriello (Gre). 3B — Wilchelns (Still), Parker Jamieson (Gre).
Stillwater highlights: Hotaling 3 singles, Wilchelns triple.
Greenwich highlights: Alex Curtis 2B, 1B (winning pitcher), Parker Jamieson 3B, 1B, Ethan Anatriello 2B, 1B.
Records: Stillwater 3-5, 3-5. Greenwich 6-1, 6-1.
Notes: Parker Jamieson’s walk-off single in the eighth inning complete the comeback win for Greenwich.
CAMBRIDGE 5,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 3
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge 050 000 0 — 5 5 3
Berlin-N.L 101 000 1 — 3 4 4
WP — Owen Foyle 1-0. LP — Billert. 2B — Owen Foyle (Cam). HR — Colby Moses (Cam).
Cambridge highlights: Colby Moses 2-run home run, 2 RBIs, SB, Owen Foyle complete-game win, 2 RBIs, double, SB, James Toleman double, R, Jackson Thomas 3 SB.
Records: Cambridge 1-2, 1-2. Berlin New Lebanon 0-8, 0-9.
Notes: Owen Foyle threw a complete game, striking out 3, giving up 1 earned run to earn his first varsity win. Colby Moses hit a two-run home run in the 2nd inning to give Cambridge the lead for good. James Toleman had a double with a run scored and Jackson Thomas has three stolen bases.
TAMARAC 6, MECHANICVILLE 5
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac 103 010 1 — 6 10 2
Mechanicville 100 112 0 — 5 4 1
WP — Peyton Richardson. LP — Ryan Grimmick. 2B — James Blake (Tam), Devin Garland (Mech). 3B — Zach Rice (Tam).
Tamarac highlights: Peyton Richardson 5 IP; 7 Ks; 2 ER, Zach Rice 2 for 5; 2 R, James Blake 2 for 3; 1 RBI; 1 R, Nevin Wilke 1 for 3; 2 RBI, Peyton Richardson 2 for 3; 2 RBI.
Mechanicville highlights: Devin Garland 6 IP; 12 Ks; 5 ER, Tyler Tesoriero 1 for 2; 2 R, Zachary Hartz 1 for 3; 1 RBI.
Records: Tamarac 4-2, 4-3. Mechanicville 4-2, 5-2.
HOOSIC VALLEY 10,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
League: Wasaren League
Sapa Catholic 000 000 x — 0 2 1
Hoo. Valley 240 121 x — 10 14 0
WP — Justin Maxon 2-0. LP — Pierce Byrne. 3B — Henry Madigan (HV) 2.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Hunter Fales 1 for 2.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Justin Maxon 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, 6 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 11 Ks, Henry Madigan 2 for 3, 2 triples, 3 runs scored.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 4-3, 6-4. Hoosic Valley 6-1, 6-2.
HOOSICK FALLS 15, WATERFORD 0
League: Wasaren League
Waterford 000 00x x — 0 2 3
Hoo. Falls 515 4xx x — 15 15 0
WP — Jake Sparks (4-0). LP — Blake Cribbs (0-2). 2B — Jake Houle (Wat), Lucas Cassin (Wat), Josh Colegrove (HoF), Jake Spartks (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 5 innings pitched, 0 earned runs, 9 Ks, hit 2 singles and a double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, Josh Colegrove 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs, Tucker Thayne single, double, 3 RBIs, Andrew Sparks 2 singles, 3 runs scored.
Records: Waterford 3-5, 4-5. Hoosick Falls 4-3, 4-3.
Notes: Hoosick Falls pounded out 15 hits to mercy rule Waterford 15-0 in 5 innings. Freshman Andrew Sparks, sophomore Jake Sparks, and juniors Josh Colegrove and Tucker Thayne all had multiple-hit games.
ARGYLE 5, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 101 010 2 — 5 7 2
Had.-Luzerne 001 100 0 — 2 8 2
WP — Tyler Humiston 1-0. LP — J. Ellis. 2B — Nate Stanley (Arg), R. Lott-Diamond (HL), C. Caldwell (HL). 3B — Dan Lohret (Arg) 2.
Argyle highlights: Tyler Humiston 3-3, 3 runs, complete game 6 K’s, Dan Lohret 2-4, 2 triples, 2 RBIs, Nate Stanley double and RBI.
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Lott-Diamond 3-3, double and RBI, Ellis 5 inning pitched, 6 K’s, Cieslik 1-2, 2 walks, run scored.
Records: Argyle 4-2, 4-2.
Notes: Tyler Humiston recorded three hits and three runs while pitching a complete game. Dan Lohret added two triples to help the cause for the Scots.
GRANVILLE 11, FORT ANN 5
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 012 100 1 — 5 6 5
Granville 109 100 0 — 11 7 2
WP — Nelson. LP — Winchell. 2B — Avery Flory (Gra), Logan Beebe (Gra).
Fort Ann highlights: Jackson 2 for 4, 2 RBI, Loso 1 for 4, 1 RBI.
Granville highlights: Josh Oakman 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Josh Nelson 6.1, IP 7K, 1 for 3, 1 RBI, Avery Flory 1 for 3, 2 RBIs, Logan Beebe 2 for 3, 1 RBI.
Records: Fort Ann 5-2, 5-2. Granville 4-2, 4-2.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 7,
SCHUYLERVILLE 2
League: Foothills Council
South High 001 200 4 — 7 11 0
Schuylerville 011 000 0 — 2 4 2
WP — Cam Darrow. LP — Lucas Woodcock 0-2. 2B — Josh Ahrens (SGF) 2, Cam Darrow (SGF), Luke Sherman (Schy), Owen Sherman (Schy).
South Glens Falls highlights: Josh Ahrens 3 for 4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs.
Schuylerville highlights: Luke Sherman 1 for 3, 2B, RBI.
Records: South Glens Falls 7-0, 7-0. Schuylerville 1-6, 2-6.
QUEENSBURY 7, GLENS FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 100 020 4 — 7 6 1
Glens Falls 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
WP — Caron. LP — Baglio. 2B — Caron (Q) 2, Spaudling (Q) 2. HR — Spaudling (Q), Darrah (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Spaulding 3 for 4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Darrah HR, 4 RBIs, Caron 11 Ks, 0 hits.
Records: Queensbury 5-1, 7-2. Glens Falls 3-4, 4-4.
QUEENSBURY 16, SCHALMONT 6
League: Non-league, Thursday
Queensbury 010 04(11) 0 — 16 19 3
Schalmont 230 000 1 — 6 5 1
WP — Matt Marasco (1-0). LP — Kyle Frank. 2B — Matt Conlon (Q), Charlie Darrah (Q), Kolby Anderson (Q), Joe Baker (Schal), Tyree Parker (Schal), Kyle Frank (Schal).
Queensbury highlights: Tyler Spaulding 3 for 5, 3 RBIs, Matt Conlon 4 for 5, double, 3 RBIs, Kolby Anderson 4 for 5, double, 1 RBI, Matt Marasco 5.1 IP in relief, 4 hits, 7 Ks, 1 ER for the win.
Schalmont highlights: Tyree Parker Double, 2 RBIs.
Records: Queensbury 4-1, 6-2
Notes: Queensbury scored 4 in the top of the fifth to tie the game and scored 11 times in the top of the 6th to go ahead for the victory