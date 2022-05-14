ROUNDUP: Horses, Panthers post wins

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
League: Non-league
Hoosic Valley;010;000;0 —;1;2;3
Schuylerville;111;201;x —;6;10;2
WP — Brenden Steinberg (3-2). LP — Connor King. 2B — Ryan Dow (Schy). 3B — Ryan Dow (Schy) 2.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Logan Santiago 1 for 2.
Schuylerville highlights: Ryan Dow 3 for 3, 2b, 2 3b, RBI, Owen Sherman 3 for 4, 2 RBIs.
Records: Hoosic Valley 6-12. Schuylerville 14-6.
HOOSICK FALLS 16, SPA CATHOLIC 0
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls;052;110;7 —;16;17;0
Spa Catholic;000;000;0 —;0;5;5
WP — Connor Jones (4-1). LP — Tyler Weygand. 2B — Connor Jones (HoF), Jake Sparks (HoF), Josh Colegrove (HoF). 3B — Andrew Sparks (HoF), Ben Dalto (SCC).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Connor Jones complete-game shutout, 9 Ks, 0 BBs, At plate 2 singles, double, Andrew Sparks 4 singles, triple, 4 RBIs, Jake Sparks single, double, RBI, Ben Smith 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ben Dalto single, triple.
Records: Hoosick Falls 11-5, 13-6. Saratoga Catholic 6-10.
Notes: Senior Connor Jones pitched a complete-game shutout and sophomore Andrew Sparks had five hits, including a triple and 4 RBIs to lead Hoosick Falls in its final Wasaren League game.