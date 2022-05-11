ROUNDUP: Hoosick Falls pulls away from Stillwater

Hoosick Falls scored 10 runs in the top of the eighth inning to break open a tight Wasaren League baseball game Wednesday.

Josh Colegrove belted three doubles and two singles with six RBIs for the Panthers, who also got four singles, three RBIs and six runs scored from sophomore Andrew Sparks. Jaxson Mueller led Stillwater with a home run, double and three RBIs.

HOOSICK FALLS 22, STILLWATER 12

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls;320;133;0(10) —;22;16;0

Stillwater;330;023;10 —;12;10;6

WP — Ben Smith (2-0). LP — Alex Mell. 2B — Jake Sparks (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF), Josh Colegrove (HoF) 3, Carson Glover (HoF), Jaxson Mueller (Still), Matt Campion (Still), Reece Hotaling (Still) 2. HR — Jaxson Mueller (Still).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Andrew Sparks 4 singles, 3 RBI, 6 runs, Jake Sparks double, 2 RBI, 4 Runs, Tucker Thayne 2 singles, double, 4 RBI, Josh Colegrove 3 doubles, 2 singles, 6 RBI.

Stillwater highlights: Jaxson Mueller double, home run, 3 RBI.

Records: Hoosick Falls 10-5, 12-5. Stillwater 5-11 league.

Notes: Hoosick Falls scored 10 runs in the eighth inning to break open a close game. Senior Josh Colegrove was the top hitter for Hoosick Falls with 3 doubles and 2 singles with 6 RBI. Sophomore Andrew Sparks added 4 singles, 3 RBI and 6 runs scored.

GREENWICH 17,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;121;282;1 —;17;15;2

Berlin-NL;000;010;0 —;1;5;3

WP — Parker Jamieson. LP — Connor McMillan. 2B — Jayden Hughes (Gre) 2, Dylan Saviano (BNL), Charlie Bingham (BNL) 2. 3B — Joey Skiff (Gre), Jesse Kuzmich (Gre), Parker Jamieson (Gre). HR — Jesse Kuzmich (Gre), Ryan Ingber (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Joey Skiff - 1B, 3B, 2 RBIs Jesse Kuzmich - 1B, 3B, HR (Grand Slam) 5 RBIs, Jayden Hughes - 2 2Bs Parker Jamieson - 3B, 2 RBIs, Ryan Ingber - 3 1Bs, HR, 3 RBIs Parker Jamieson 4 IP 0 R, 0 ER, 2 Hits, 6 Ks.

Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Dylan Saviano - 2B , Charlie Bingham - 2 2Bs.

Records: Greenwich 13-3, 14-6. Berlin-New Lebanon 0-16, 0-18.

TAMARAC 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 3

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley;101;010;0 —;3;3;3

Tamarac;103;000;0 —;4;8;3

WP — Liam Ring. LP — Connor King. 2B — Liam Ring (Tam).

Hoosic Valley highlights: Mike Lancaster 2 for 3; 1 R, Logan Santiago 1 for 4; 2 RBI.

Tamarac highlights: Liam Ring 6.1 IP; 1 ER; 13 Ks, Peyton Richardson 2 for 3; 1 R, Liam Ring 1 for 3; 2 RBI, Tyler Sears 1 for 3; 1 RBI.

Records: Hoosic Valley 6-10, 6-10. Tamarac 12-3, 13-5.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 8,

HUDSON FALLS 2

League: Foothills Council, Tuesday

South High;002;100;5 —;8;5;0

Hudson Falls;200;000;0 —;2;8;5

WP — Ben Cohen. LP — Peyton Smith (L). 2B — Joe LaPan (HuF), Mike Sullivan (HuF), Xavier Schwab (HuF). 3B — Charlie Bammert (SGF), Peyton Smith (HuF).

South Glens Falls highlights: Ben Cohen 5 innings, 5 strikeouts.

Hudson Falls highlights: Peyton Smith 7 strikeouts.

Records: South Glens Falls 8-4. Hudson Falls 5-9.

Notes: SGF broke open a very close game with 5 runs in the seventh inning. SGF was aided by 5 errors and 4 baserunning mistakes by the Tigers.

