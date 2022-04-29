ROUNDUP: Hartford-Fort Edward posts one-run win

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 4,

WARRENSBURG 3

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-F.E.;201;000;01; —;4;5;2

Warrensburg;100;011;00; —;3;8;4

WP — Bryce Tyler. LP — Caden Allen (1-2). 2B — Bryce Tyler (Hart/FE) 2.

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Bryce Tyler 7 IP, 3 ER, 8 K's Hitting 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, Ed Amell 1-4, 2 RBIs, Drake Stewart 1 IP, 0 R's, Save, Allen 1-3.

Warrensburg highlights: Brady Cheney 7 IP, 0 ER, 4 H's, 12 K's Hitting 1-3, 2 RBIs, Caleb Remington 2-3, R, Evan LaPell 2-4, R, Tyler Powers 1-3, RBI.

Records: Warrensburg 2-6, 4-6.

Notes: With two outs In the top of the 8th inning, Bryce Tyler scored from third on a throwing error to give Hartford-Fort Edward the victory. Drake Stewart struck out the final batter, stranding the tying run at third base to earn the save. Senior Bryce Tyler pitched seven innings and allowed three runs for the Tanaforts. Offensivley he went 3 for 4 with two doubles and 3 runs scored. Sophomore Brady Cheney was great on mound pitching 7 innings allowing 1 earned run while striking out 12.

LAKE GEORGE 22, ARGYLE 2

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;(11)33;500;0 —;22;13;0

Argyle;000;020;0 —;2;3;6

WP — Brad Koopman. LP — Max Dickinson. 2B — JJ Salmon (Arg), Yogi Johnson (Arg).

Lake George highlights: Lucas Kingsley 1 for 3, 1 RBI, Carson Bartow 1 for 3, 1 RBI.

Argyle highlights: Brody McCabe 3 for 3, 4 RBIs, Cameron Orr 2 for 3, 4 RBIs, Luke Sheldon 2 for 3, 1 RBI, Angelo Bergman 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Max Dickinson 10 strikeouts.

Records: Lake George 7-0, 8-0.

Notes: Max Dickinson pitched a complete game, striking out 10 with only two earned runs. Lake George has outscored opponents 132-19 over first 8 games.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 5,

HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne;000;000;0 —;0;4;1

Salem-Cam.;301;001;x —;5;5;2

WP — Twitchell 3-0. LP — R. Lott-Diamond. 2B — Eli Danio (S-C), Jeb Gulley (S-C).

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: R. Lott-Diamond 6 innings, 7 strikeouts.

Salem-Cambridge highlights: Nate Twitchell WP 5.1, IP, 3 hits, 1K, 1BB, Eli Danio 1-1, double, 3 runs scored, Jeb Gulley 1-3, double 2 RBIs, Jackson Thomas 1-3 2 RBIs.

Records: Salem-Cambridge 6-1, 7-2.

Notes: Nate Twitchell, James Toleman and Jackson Thomas scattered 4 hits to shut out Hadley-Luzerne. Eli Danio doubled, walked twice and scored three runs, while Thomas and Jeb Gulley each had 2 RBIs to provide the offense for Salem-Cambridge.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 9,

QUEENSBURY 0

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;000;000;0 —;0;1;2

South High;020;043;X —;9;8;O

WP — Dan Cohen, 1-2. LP — Caron. 2B — Jackson Salaway (SGF).

South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen 6 innings, no hits, 14 Ks, Nate Marx 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, Brandon Stimpson 1 for 4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, Josh Ahrens 2 for 4, 1 run, Casey Weir 1 for 2, 1 run, 1 RBI.

Records: Queensbury 4-4, 5-6. South Glens Falls 4-4, 4-7.

Notes: Dan Cohen pitched six innings of no-hit baseball with 14 strikeouts to get his first win of the year and improve South High's record to 4-4 in the league.

GREENWICH 3, HOOSICK FALLS 1

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;000;010;02; —;3;6;1

Hoosick Falls;100;000;0; —;1;4;1

WP — Dutch Hamilton. LP — Conner Jones. 2B — Jake Sparks (HoF).

Greenwich highlights: Dutch Hamilton - 3IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 Hits, 3 strikeouts, Jesse Kuzmich - 5 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 Hits, 10 strikeouts, Joey Skiff - 3 single , Jayden Hughes - 1B, RBI, Ryan Ingber - 1B, RBI .

Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks - 2B , Peter Stellar - 2 singles, Conner Jones 8 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 Hits, 1 strikeout .

Records: Greenwich 9-1, 10-3. Hoosick Falls 5-4, 6-4.

SCOTIA 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 4

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;041;101;0 —;7;12;0

Schuylerville;000;000;4 —;4;6;2

WP — Wilson. LP — Luke Sherman 2-2. 2B — Kyle Brown (Sco), Aiden Streeter (Sco), Carson Patrick (Schy), Luke Sherman (Schy). 3B — Kyle Brown (Sco).

Scotia highlights: Kyle Brown 3 for 5, 2b, 3b, 2 RBIs, Ryan Allen 2 for 3.

Schuylerville highlights: Carson Patrick 2 for 4, Luke Sherman 1 for 2, 2 RBIs.

Records: Scotia 9-0. Schuylerville 6-3, 10-4.

CHAZY 17, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0

League: Mountain and Valley

Chazy;441;170;0 —;17;15;0

Indian/Long Lake;000;000;0 —;0;3;7

WP — Zane Stevens. LP — Garrett Hutchins. 2B — Dale Gonyo (Chazy), Chase Clukey (Chazy), Novak Jarus (Chazy), Zane Stevens (Chazy), Caden Columbus (Chazy), Garrit Clark (ILL).

Indian Lake-Long Lake highlights: Garrett Hutchins 12 strikeouts.

Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake 0-4, 0-4.

