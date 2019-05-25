{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD-FT. EDWARD 7, OESJ 5

Class D Quarterfinal

Hartford-FE;300;121;0 —;7;12;1

OESJ;102;001;1 ;5;7;1

WP  Ottens. LP  Leon. 2B  G Darfler (Hart/FE) 2, M. Brayman (Hart/FE), L. Casey (Hart/FE), V. Baker (OESJ) 2.

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: B. Petit 3-4, 2 runs, 3 SB, G. Darfler 2-3, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 doubles, 2 runs, M. Brayman 2-4, 2 RBIs, W. Denton 2-4, SB, L. Casey 2-3, RBI.

OESJ highlights: Brundage 3 runs, V. Baker 3-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, Littrell 2-3.

Notes: Ottens got H-FE through four strong innings, Gillis came on in relief and pitched three strong innings finishing with 5 strikeouts. OESJ brought the tying run to the plate with a runner on second in seventh inning, but Gillis ended it with a strikeout. Top three of H-FE order went 7 for 11 with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles and 6 RBIs.

Up next: Hartford-Fort Edward plays second-seeded Germantown on Tuesday in the semifinals at Veterans Memorial Park, 4 p.m.

GREENWICH 7, MAPLE HILL 1

Class C Quarterfinal

Greenwich;110;203;0 —;7;10;1

Maple Hill;100;000;0 —;1;4;1

WP — Christian O'Brien (5-3). LP — Ohl. 2B — Christian O'Brien (Gre), Mike Hanrahan (MH).

Greenwich highlights: Christian O'Brien CG, 4 hitter, 7K, 0 earned runs, Liam Niesz 3-3, RBI, BB, Carson Mosher 2-3, RBI, Tom Abate 2-4, RBI.

Records: Greenwich 13-8.

Notes: Christian O'Brien threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out seven and allowing one unearned run, to pick up his fifth win of the year. Liam Niesz had a huge day for Greenwich, going 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. Carson Mosher was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Tom Abate stayed hot with two hits and an RBI of his own.

Up next: Greenwich will play Fort Plain on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Shuttleworth Park in Amsterdam.

SCHUYLERVILLE 10, CATSKILL 0

Class B Quarterfinal

Catskill;000;00; ;0;4;3

Schuylerville;042;04; ;10;8;0

WP  Alex Vallee (6-1). LP  Dan Paquin. 2B  Dan Paquin (Cat).

Schuylerville highlights: Jack Bodnar 1 for 1, 2 sac flies, 3 RBIs, Christian Petralia 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Schuylerville 13-7.

Notes: Alex Vallee pitched five innings with 8 Ks to improve to 6-1.

Up next: The Black Horses meet No. 1 Coxsackie-Athens on Tuesday at Amsterdam's Shuttleworth Park at 7 p.m.

SALEM 2, FORT ANN 1

Class D Quarterfinal

Salem;000;002;0 —;2;6;1

Fort Ann;000;001;0 —;1;5;0

WP — Eli Truehart (6-2). LP — Kyle Prosser. 2B — Eli Truehart (Sal), Caleb Blondin (FA), Ty Loso (FA), Luke Loso (FA).

Salem highlights: Charlie Myler 2/3 Sam McAlonie 2/3, 1 RBI.

Fort Ann highlights: Brendan Wright 2/3 Luse Loso 1/3, 1 RBI.

Records: Salem 9-4.

Notes: Eli Truehart was 1 for 3 at the plate, scoring a run. He pitched a complete game. After allowing two hits in the first inning, he settled down and only allowed three hits the rest of the game while striking out five.

Up next: Salem faces top-seeded Whitehall in the semifinals on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park (7 p.m.).

HOOSICK FALLS 5, CANAJOHARIE 1

Class C Quarterfinal

Hoosick Falls;001;000;4 —;5;7;1

Canajoharie;000;100;0 —;1;5;1

WP — Jake Sparks (3-2). LP — Jack Krug.

Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 2-run single, Sam Wickenden 2 singles, run scored.

Canajoharie highlights: Keegan Myers RBI single, Josh Herget 2 singles.

Records: Hoosick Falls 7-9, 11-9.

Notes: Eighth-grader Jake Sparks hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and give Hoosick Falls the lead. Sparks also went the distance on the mound, giving up only one run. Hoosick Falls had taken a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Max Kipp. Canajoharie then tied it in the fourth innning.

Up next: The Panthers face Chatham on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Shuttleworth Park in the semifinals.

