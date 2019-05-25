HARTFORD-FT. EDWARD 7, OESJ 5
Class D Quarterfinal
Hartford-FE;300;121;0 —;7;12;1
OESJ;102;001;1 —;5;7;1
WP — Ottens. LP — Leon. 2B — G Darfler (Hart/FE) 2, M. Brayman (Hart/FE), L. Casey (Hart/FE), V. Baker (OESJ) 2.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: B. Petit 3-4, 2 runs, 3 SB, G. Darfler 2-3, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 doubles, 2 runs, M. Brayman 2-4, 2 RBIs, W. Denton 2-4, SB, L. Casey 2-3, RBI.
OESJ highlights: Brundage 3 runs, V. Baker 3-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, Littrell 2-3.
Notes: Ottens got H-FE through four strong innings, Gillis came on in relief and pitched three strong innings finishing with 5 strikeouts. OESJ brought the tying run to the plate with a runner on second in seventh inning, but Gillis ended it with a strikeout. Top three of H-FE order went 7 for 11 with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles and 6 RBIs.
Up next: Hartford-Fort Edward plays second-seeded Germantown on Tuesday in the semifinals at Veterans Memorial Park, 4 p.m.
GREENWICH 7, MAPLE HILL 1
Class C Quarterfinal
Greenwich;110;203;0 —;7;10;1
Maple Hill;100;000;0 —;1;4;1
WP — Christian O'Brien (5-3). LP — Ohl. 2B — Christian O'Brien (Gre), Mike Hanrahan (MH).
Greenwich highlights: Christian O'Brien CG, 4 hitter, 7K, 0 earned runs, Liam Niesz 3-3, RBI, BB, Carson Mosher 2-3, RBI, Tom Abate 2-4, RBI.
Records: Greenwich 13-8.
Notes: Christian O'Brien threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out seven and allowing one unearned run, to pick up his fifth win of the year. Liam Niesz had a huge day for Greenwich, going 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. Carson Mosher was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Tom Abate stayed hot with two hits and an RBI of his own.
Up next: Greenwich will play Fort Plain on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Shuttleworth Park in Amsterdam.
SCHUYLERVILLE 10, CATSKILL 0
Class B Quarterfinal
Catskill;000;00; —;0;4;3
Schuylerville;042;04; —;10;8;0
WP — Alex Vallee (6-1). LP — Dan Paquin. 2B — Dan Paquin (Cat).
Schuylerville highlights: Jack Bodnar 1 for 1, 2 sac flies, 3 RBIs, Christian Petralia 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.
Records: Schuylerville 13-7.
Notes: Alex Vallee pitched five innings with 8 Ks to improve to 6-1.
Up next: The Black Horses meet No. 1 Coxsackie-Athens on Tuesday at Amsterdam's Shuttleworth Park at 7 p.m.
SALEM 2, FORT ANN 1
Class D Quarterfinal
Salem;000;002;0 —;2;6;1
Fort Ann;000;001;0 —;1;5;0
WP — Eli Truehart (6-2). LP — Kyle Prosser. 2B — Eli Truehart (Sal), Caleb Blondin (FA), Ty Loso (FA), Luke Loso (FA).
Salem highlights: Charlie Myler 2/3 Sam McAlonie 2/3, 1 RBI.
Fort Ann highlights: Brendan Wright 2/3 Luse Loso 1/3, 1 RBI.
Records: Salem 9-4.
Notes: Eli Truehart was 1 for 3 at the plate, scoring a run. He pitched a complete game. After allowing two hits in the first inning, he settled down and only allowed three hits the rest of the game while striking out five.
Up next: Salem faces top-seeded Whitehall in the semifinals on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park (7 p.m.).
HOOSICK FALLS 5, CANAJOHARIE 1
Class C Quarterfinal
Hoosick Falls;001;000;4 —;5;7;1
Canajoharie;000;100;0 —;1;5;1
WP — Jake Sparks (3-2). LP — Jack Krug.
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 2-run single, Sam Wickenden 2 singles, run scored.
Canajoharie highlights: Keegan Myers RBI single, Josh Herget 2 singles.
Records: Hoosick Falls 7-9, 11-9.
Notes: Eighth-grader Jake Sparks hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and give Hoosick Falls the lead. Sparks also went the distance on the mound, giving up only one run. Hoosick Falls had taken a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Max Kipp. Canajoharie then tied it in the fourth innning.
Up next: The Panthers face Chatham on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Shuttleworth Park in the semifinals.
