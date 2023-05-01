Hadley-Luzerne scored five times in the sixth inning to beat Salem-Cambridge 9-3 in an Adirondack League baseball game on Monday.

Tyler Plummer got the win with a complete-game six-hitter, striking out seven. Plummer also had a two-run hit during the sixth-inning rally. Matt Case scored twice, hit a triple and played outstanding defense at shortstop.

Also for the Eagles, Jacob Bristol went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Antonio Morehouse had an RBI hit and scored a run as a pinch hitter in the sixth.

For Salem-Cambridge, Isaiah Lohret went 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Stephon Yacubec struck out nine in the loss.

QUEENSBURY 9, SCHUYLERVILLE 4: Adrian Caron drove in three runs with a triple and a single as Queensbury beat Schuylerville in a Foothills Council baseball at Gavin Park.

Alex Coombes went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Spartans, who scored six of their runs in the first three innings. Queensbury pounded out 14 hits.

Alex Renner had a double and an RBI for Schuylerville.