CORINTH — The Hartford-Fort Edward baseball team snapped a tie with five runs in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday and held on for a 12-9 Adirondack League victory over Corinth.

Joe Allen led H-FE with a double, single and four RBIs, and John Gauthier added two hits and three RBIs for the Tanaforts. Ray Harrington added a double and Dan Boucher pushed across two more runs in the win. Allen and Jace Venner combined for 10 strikeouts.

Corinth got a combined 11 strikeouts from Eddie McGuire and Sam Tangora, who hit a double and drove in three runs. Leadoff batter Zach Guilder added a triple and two singles for the RiverHawks, who also got two RBIs from Kaden Wright.

GRANVILLE 8, FORT ANN 6: The Golden Horde held off Fort Ann to keep their record undefeated at 10-0 in the Adirondack League, 11-0 overall.

Trey Senevey led Granville with a two-run double and Collin Norton went 2 for 4 and picked up the win in relief in a combined three-hitter. Starting pitcher Caleb Nelson struck out seven, and went 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored.

Drew Ladd, Tim Webb and Alejandro Stowhas singled for the Cardinals, and Riley Barnes drove in two runs.

QUEENSBURY 17, GLENS FALLS 1: The Spartans scored nine runs in the second inning Tuesday on their way to the Foothills Council win.

Ethan Start went 5 for six with two home runs and five RBIs to power Queensbury (10-2, 13-4).

Lucas Rolleston added a home run, a double and three RBIs, and picked up his first varsity pitching win. Carson Correa and Chris Coombes each had two hits, with Correa driving in three runs.

Luis Caminero and Evan Paro each had a double for Glens Falls.

HOOSICK FALLS 22, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0: Freshman Luke Nicholas pitched a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Panthers (11-8) to the non-league win.

Jake Sparks belted a double and three singles to drive in three runs, Andrew Sparks added two doubles and two RBIs, and Ryan Sparks had three singles and three RBIs for Hoosick Falls.

HOOSICK FALLS 22, WATERFORD 2: Jake Sparks erupted for a school-record 14 RBIs, going 6 for 6 with a grand slam, a three-run homer and a two-run homer Tuesday to power the Panthers.

Sparks also threw a complete game three-hitter with 15 strikeouts for Hoosick Falls (8-7, 10-8).