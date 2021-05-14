ROUNDUP: Greenwich's fast start propels Witches past Valley

GREENWICH 13, HOOSIC VALLEY 2
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;(11)01;01; —;13;11;1
Hoosic Valley;000;11; —;2;2;3
WP — Jesse Kuzmich. LP — Jeff Finkle. 2B — Aidan McPhail (Gre), Justin Maxon (HV). 3B — Matt Conlin (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 4 IP, 7 Ks, Jesse Kuzmich 2 singles, Alex Curtis 2 singles, Aidan McPhail 2B, single, 3 RBIs, Matt Conlin 3B, single, 2 RBIs.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Justin Maxon 2B, 1 RBI.
Records: Greenwich 3-0, 3-0. Hoosic Valley 3-1, 3-1.
FORT ANN 8, WHITEHALL 2
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;102;010;4 —;8;9;1
Whitehall;000;101;0 —;2;1;2
WP — Adam Winchell (1-2). LP — Brandon Bakerian (1-1). 2B — Dylan Brown (FA) 2. 3B — Adam Winchell (FA), Ty Loso (FA).
Fort Ann highlights: Adam Winchell 2-2, 3B, 4 R and 6 IP, H, 2 ER, Cullen Jackson 2 RBI, Ty Loso 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, Dylan Brown 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, Jack Dornan 2-3, BB, RBI.
Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 3 BB, R, Tyler Fish BB, R, Tyler Brooks 1-3.
Records: Fort Ann 3-1, 3-2. Whitehall 3-1, 3-1.
GLOVERSVILLE 5, HUDSON FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council
Glovers.;022;010;0 —;5;7;1
Hud. Falls;000;000;0 —;0;4;2
WP — Dillenback. LP — Peyton Smith (1-1). 2B — Payne (Glv), Deumaga (Glv) 2.
Gloversville highlights: Dillenback complete-game 4-hitter, 9 Ks, Deumaga 2 for 3, 2 doubles, 1 RBI.
Records: Hudson Falls 2-1.
AMSTERDAM 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam;000;021;1 —;4;8;3
Schuylerville;000;000;0 —;0;3;1
WP — Hughes. LP — Woodcock 0-1.
Amsterdam highlights: Ziskin 2 for 4, RBI, C. Cotugno 2 for 3, 2 RBI.
Schuylerville highlights: Otto Bolduc 1 for 2, BB, Ashton Morris 1 for 3, SB.
Records: Amsterdam 1-2, 1-2. Schuylerville 1-3, 2-3.
HOOSIC VALLEY 5,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
League: Wasaren League, Thursday
Hoo. Valley;201;010;1 —;5;6;3
Spa Catholic;000;000;0 —;0;5;4
WP — Connor King (2-0). LP — Ryan McCarroll (0-1). 2B — Justin Maxon (HV), Ryan McCarroll (SCC).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Connor King 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, Lukas Cates 1 for 2, 2 RBI, 2 Runs.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ryan McCarroll 5 IP, 12 Ks.
Records: Hoosic Valley 3-0, 3-0. Saratoga Catholic 2-2, 3-2.