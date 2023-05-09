GRANVILLE — The Granville baseball team remained unbeaten Tuesday with a 15-1 Adirondack League victory over Whitehall.

The Golden Horde, who improved to 9-0 in the league, 10-0 overall, got three RBIs apiece from Brent Perry and Caleb Nelson.

Collin Norton held the Railroaders to three hits and one run in the first three innings, and Logan Breton pitched two innings of hitless relief in the five-inning game.

Perry and Will Jennings each had two hits, Norton and Nelson doubled, and Trey Mason made two outstanding catches in center field and walked three times, scoring once.

Patrick Egan doubled for the Railroaders, with Tommy Barber and Jake Whiting adding base hits.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0: The Black Horses' Alex Renner ripped a single down the left-field line in the bottom of the fourth inning to score Griffin Brophy with the game's only run.

Brophy had singled, Anthony Luzadis walked and Renner followed with the key hit. Owen Sullivan added two hits for Schuylerville, which improved to 7-5 in the Foothills Council, 11-6 overall.

Brenden Steinberg pitched a three-hitter with four strikeouts for the win. The Bulldogs' Taven Blair held the Horses to five hits, striking out three. Both teams shined on defense.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 10, NORTH WARREN 5: Salem-Cambridge jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and held off North Warren in Adirondack League action.

Drake Webster went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to lead S-C (2-8, 5-11), which also got a double, two singles and an RBI from Isaiah Lohret.

Stephen Yakubec added a solo home run and a double for S-C, whose only senior player, Jeb Gulley, added two hits and an RBI to help his own cause as he struck out seven.

Zachary Kramer went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cougars, who also got a double and single from Tyler Hitchcock.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 12, HUDSON FALLS 3: The Patriots jumped out to an 11-0 lead after three innings on their way to the Foothills win.

Richard Rosick hit a single and drove in two runs, and Derek Call added an RBI single for the Tigers.

T.J. Platt and Ryan Savoie hit doubles for B-P.

TAMARAC 10, GREENWICH 8: Freshman Ryan Ingber went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI, but the Witches fell short in a Wasaren League loss to Tamarac.

Robert Barnes, Parker Jamieson and Jack Fortier each drove in two runs for Greenwich.