ROUNDUP: Golden Horde nips H-L; Salem edges Corinth

GRANVILLE 5, HADLEY-LUZERNE 4
League: Adirondack League
Had.-Luzerne;200;020;0 —;4;6;5
Granville;130;010;x —;5;3;4
WP — Ryan Kunen.
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: T. Plummer 2 for 4, Lott-Diamond 1 for 4, 1 RBI, Armendola 1 for 2, 2 RBIs.
Granville highlights: Ryan Kunen 7IP, 1ER, 11K, Dylan Procella 1 for 1, Logan Harrington 1 for 1, 1R.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 7-3, 7-6. Granville 8-2, 9-3.
SALEM 5, CORINTH 3
League: Adirondack League
Salem;000;05;0 —;5;4;1
Corinth;000;102;0 —;3;4;4
WP — George. LP — White. 2B — Sam Mcalonie (Sal).
Salem highlights: Sam Mcalonie 1-4, 3 RBIs, double.
Corinth highlights: David guilder 1-3, 2 runs.
Records: Salem 5-7, 5-7. Corinth 4-8, 4-8.
NORTH WARREN 10, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0
League: Non-league
North Warren;212;131;0 —;10;14;0
Jnb-Minerva;000;000;0 —;0;2;0
WP — Tom Conway. LP — Jackson Roblee. 2B — Devin Clench-Matteo (NW), Ryan Hill (NW), Ryan Morris (Jnb). HR — Tanner Dunkley (NW).
North Warren highlights: Tom Conway complete game, 2-hit shutout, 8 strikeouts, Tanner Dunkley 2-run home run.
Johnsburg highlights: Ryan Morris double.
Records: North Warren 0-11, 1-13.
Notes: Tom Conway pitched a complete-game, 2-hit shutout for North Warren. He allowed only three base runners and had 8 strikeouts. He was backed up by flawless fielding from his teammates. Tanner Dunkley went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and a two-run homer in the third inning.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 8,
HOOSICK FALLS 6
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls;111;200;1 —;6;8;1
Spa Catholic;200;213;X —;8;10;0
WP — Ben Hajos (4-1). LP — Josh Colegrove (1-1). 2B — Josh Colegrove (HoF), Stephen Allen (HoF), Connor Jones (HoF), Ben Hajos (SCC), Chris Gill (SCC), Dylan Mulholland (SCC). HR — Ryan McCarroll (SCC).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Connor Jones 2-4 (double, single) RBI, Andrew Sparks 2-3 (2 singles), RBI, 2 runs 2BB, Josh Colegrove 2-5 (double, single), RBI.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ryan McCarroll 2-4 (single, home run), 4 RBIs, 1 run, Dylan Mulholland 1-4 (double), RBI, Ben Hajos 2-3 (single, double), 2 RBIs, Anthony Barile 2-4 (2 singles), 1 Run.
Records: Hoosick Falls 7-7, 8-7. Saratoga Catholic 8-6, 11-7.
Notes: Ryan McCarroll 3-run home run in the bottom of the 6th inning. SCC 7th grader Pierce Byrne came in to pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the 7th with no outs. He struck out the first batter then induced a double play to end the game.
TAMARAC 9, HOOSIC VALLEY 7
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;200;303;1 —;9;10;1
Hoosic Valley;222;000;1 —;7;8;5
WP — Colby Phelps. LP — Justin Maxon. 2B — Colby Phelps (Tam), Zach Rice (Tam), Justin Maxon (HV).
Tamarac highlights: Zach Rice 3 for 4; 1 RBI; 4 R, Colby Phelps 3 for 4; 2 R; 2 RBI, Liam Ring 1 for 4; 2 RBI, Colby Phelps 4.1 IP; 6 ER; 6 Ks, Peyton Richardson 2.2 IP; 5 Ks.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Justin Maxon 5.2 IP; 2 ER; 4 Ks, Jack Wiley 2 for 4; 2 R; 1 RBI, Henry Madigan 2 for 4; 2 RBI, Justin Maxon 1 for 4; 2 RBI; 1 R.
Records: Tamarac 9-3, 9-4. Hoosic Valley 8-4.
TAMARAC 15, WATERFORD 6
League: Wasaren League, Thursday
Waterford;201;210;0 —;6;8;5
Tamarac;051;153;0 —;15;12;3
WP — Tyler Sears. LP — Blake Cribbs. 2B — Greg Mays (Tam), Liam McDonough (Tam). 3B — Colby Phelps (Tam). HR — Gavin Bodah (Wat) 2, Blake Cribbs (Wat), Zach Rice (Tam), Nevin Wilkie (Tam).
Waterford highlights: Blake Cribbs 4.1 IP; 5 Ks; 5 ER, Blake Cribbs 1 for 5; HR, Gavin Bodah 3 for 5; 2 R; 3 RBIs; 2 HR.
Tamarac highlights: Tyler Sears 4 IP; 5 Ks, Nevin Wilkie 1 for 2; 4 R; 2 RBIs, Colby Phelps 2 for 5; 2 R; 3 RBI, Greg Mays 3 for 4; 1 R; 1 RBI, Zach Rice 1 for 4; 2 R; 3 RBI.
Records: Waterford 3-9. Tamarac 8-3, 8-4.