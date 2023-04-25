GREENWICH — Carson Glover knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh Tuesday as Hoosick Falls pulled out a 5-3 Wasaren League baseball victory over Greenwich.

The Panthers (5-6 league, 6-7 overall) got a complete-game five-hitter from Jake Sparks, who finished with 12 strikeouts.

The Witches (4-4, 4-6) got a two-run single by Aiden White in their three-run first inning.

WHITEHALL 11, CORINTH 10: The Railroaders scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to open an 11-4 lead, then held off Corinth down the stretch in an Adirondack League victory.

Jake Whiting finished with a triple, single and three RBIs to lead Whitehall, which also got two hits and two RBIs from Landon Rozell.

Derek Graham went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Kaden Wright added two hits and two RBIs for the newly-christened RiverHawks.

WARRENSBURG 18, PROCTOR (Vt.) 4: Brady Cheney went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs, and threw a scoreless inning to improve his record to 6-0 on the mound.

Stevie Schloss went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Warrensburg (9-1), which also got two hits and three runs scored by Louis Lang. Daalten DeMarsh and Caleb Remington each pitched two scoreless innings in the win, combining for eight strikeouts.

SCOTIA 14, GLENS FALLS 1: Aiden Streeter and Zach Place both went 3 for 3, with Streeter hitting a double, as the Tartans (5-2, 5-4) cruised past Glens Falls in Foothills Council action.

BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 7, CROWN POINT 3: Isaiah Pelkey pitched a complete-game three-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead B-SL. Jace Hubert doubled and Wyatt Carniglia added two hits for the winners.

LAKE GEORGE 5, CORINTH 3: Quinn McCabe, Brody McCabe and Jack Welch drove in runs Monday to lead the Warriors past Corinth.

Kyle Lanfear picked up the pitching win while Luke Sheldon got the save for Lake George in the Adirondack League victory.

Derek Graham had two hits for the RiverHawks, who also got a combined five-hitter from pitchers Logan Dishon and Sam Tangora.

GRANVILLE 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Caleb Nelson went 3 for 3 at the plate and struck out 10 batters in four innings of work to lead the Golden Horde to the shutout win Monday.

Collin Norton allowed two hits in relief, and Brent Perry and Cody Nelson drove in runs for Granville. Nelson, Perry and Trey Senevey hit doubles.

AMSTERDAM 7, JOHNSTOWN 4 (8 innings): Amsterdam rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh and scored three runs in the eighth to pull out the Foothills Council win.

Spencer Cotugno had three hits for the Rams, while Zach Tallon had 11 strikeouts and allowed only two earned runs in six innings pitched for Johnstown.

BOQUET VALLEY 3, BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 1: Maddox Rice pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Griffins defeated B-SL.