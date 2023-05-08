Glens Falls scored twice in the 10th to win the completion of a suspended Foothills Council baseball game against Hudson Falls on Monday, 13-11.

The game was tied 11-11 when it was ended by darkness last week after six innings.

Carson Rath pitched four innings without allowing a hit on Monday. Jared Hance doubled in the top of the 10th and scored on a single by Micah Poag. Brayden Bennett later singled in the second run.

Rath retired the side in order in the bottom of the 10th.

ARGYLE 8, NORTH WARREN 6: Ben Cuthbert allowed just two hits over five innings as the Scots beat the Cougars.

Dru Austin went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Scots. Vic Aguero went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Clay Bates and Carsen Bartow each scored two runs and Connor Brockway had a hit and a run.

For North Warren, Wyatt Jennings struck out nine over six innings and hit a home run. Tyler Hitchcock singled and scored two runs.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 9, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 8: Down 8-3 in the sixth inning, the Tanaforts came back for a walk-off win.

Hartford-FE scored four times in the sixth to shave the lead to one run, then scored twice in the seventh. Joe Allen’s two-out single drove in Zack Bartholomew with the winning run.

Drake Stewart pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts for the Tanaforts. Bartholomew went 4 for 5 with a triple and three runs. Dan Boucher went 2 for 4 and Braden Whitney reached base in all four at bats, with a double and three walks.

Stephen Yakubec struck out nine for S-C until he had to leave due to the pitch limit. Drake Webster went 3 for 4 with a run.

WARRENSBURG 16, WHITEHALL 0: Caden Allen went 3 for 3 and drove in five runs as the Burghers improved to 14-1 overall.

Daalten DeMarsh went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and three runs scored for the Burghers. Evan Lapell scored three runs and Stevie Schloss recorded 2 RBIs.

Brady Cheney (9-0) pitched three innings of no-hit ball and struck out seven to get the win. Louis Lang and DeMarsh each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1, ALBANY 0 (10):Pierce Byrne struck out 19 over eight innings and the Saints scored a run in the bottom of the 10th to win a non-league game.

Byrne scored the only run of the game in the 10th on a wild pitch. Hunter Fales had a double and a single for Spa Catholic, which improved to 12-3 overall.

GREENWICH 7, WATERFORD 0: Cooper Skiff pitched a complete-game two-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Witches improved to 8-6 in Wasaren League play (8-9 overall).

Chris Knapp singled and drove in two runs and Joey Skiff hit a double for the Witches, who scored five times in the third inning.

QUEENSBURY 5, PLATTSBURGH 4: Ethan Starr hit a single and a triple as the Spartans rallied to win a non-league game against the Hornets.

Adrian Caron hit a two-run double in the fourth, when the Spartans (12-4) overcame a 1-0 deficit. Alex Coombes doubled and pitched four innings without allowing an earned run.

For Plattsburgh, Trenton Griffiths singled twice.

JOHNSTOWN 16, CORINTH 0: Vinnie Rizzo struck out 11 as part of a complete-game three-hitter as the Bills beat Corinth in a non-leaguer.

Franklin Matos and Zach Tallon each had two hits for Johnstown.

HOOSICK FALLS 12, LAKE GEORGE 2: The Panthers scored eight times in the fourth inning to win the non-league affair.

AJ Brown had two singles and two RBIs for Hoosick Falls (9-8). Andrew Sparks and Connor MacNeil also recorded two hits apiece.

Jack Welch had a single and a run for Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE 8, FORT ANN 4: Brody McCabe drove in three runs and Quinn McCabe and Gavin McCabe had two hits apiece as the Warriors beat Fort Ann on Friday.

Luke Sheldon pitched a complete-game six-hitter for Lake George. Dylan Brown had two hits for Fort Ann.