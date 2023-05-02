Hudson Falls scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Foothills Council baseball game against Glens Falls that ended in an 11-11 tie on Tuesday.

The game, which included a long rain delay, was suspended because of darkness after six innings. It was not known if the game will be resumed.

Glens Falls scored eight runs in the top of the fifth to take an 11-7 lead. The Tigers got one back in the bottom of the fifth and scored in the sixth on Peyton Smith's RBI single, David Gonzalez's RBI single and a passed ball.

Jeffery Woodell went 2 for 3 and Brayden Bennett scored two runs for Glens Falls. Connor Rogers and Dom Doyle each drove in two runs for Hudson Falls.

WARRENSBURG 15, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 1: Caden Allen finished two outs short of a second straight no-hitter as Warrensburg defeated Hartford-Fort Edward in an Adirondack League game.

Allen finished with 10 strikeouts as part of a complete-game one-hitter for the 11-1 Burghers. Stevie Schloss went 4 for 4 and scored four runs. Brady Cheney, Daalten DeMarsh and Louis Lang had two hits each. Caleb Remington hit a three-run double.

Aidan Swezey's RBI single broke up the no-hitter.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 12, HOOSIC VALLEY 3: Pierce Byrne doubled three times and drove in three runs as the Saints improved to 9-3 in Wasaren League play.

Ryan Gillis struck out nine over four innings to get the win. Kihl Kelly went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs and Hunter Fales and Aidan Crowther had two hits each.

Jimmy Johnson went 3 for 3 and Jimmy Bolognino hit a home run for the Valley.