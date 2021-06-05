ROUNDUP: Foyle helps Cambridge post win; Whitehall, Burghers, Horses also win

Senior Owen Foyle got the win with a complete-game effort as Cambridge beat Berlin-New Lebanon in Wasaren League baseball.
Tyler Fish went 4 for 4 as Whitehall defeated Argyle 13-6. Brady Cheney allowed three hits over six innings as Warrensburg downed Chazy 5-1.
Schuylerville used a 13-hit attack to beat Queensbury, 12-9.
CAMBRIDGE 8,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 6
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-N.L.;010;004;1 —;6;4;2
Cambridge;003;400;1 —;8;8;2
WP — Owen Foyle 2-2. LP — Billert. 2B — Chittendon (BNL), Richard Russell (Cam), Eli Danio (Cam).
Cambridge highlights: Eli Danio double, 3 RBIs, run, Weston Nolan 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 SB, Dillon Hughes 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 SB, Richard Russell double, run scored, Ethan Roberston RBI single.
Records: Berlin-New Lebanon 0-16, 0-15. Cambridge 2-8, 2-8.
Notes: Cambridge's only senior, Owen Foyle, pitched a complete game, striking out six playing his last game on his home field. Foyle also contributed at the plate with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base. In the bottom of the 7th inning with 2 outs, Collin Flint made an outstanding catch in center field to end the game.
WHITEHALL 13, ARGYLE 6
League: Non-league
Argyle;101;030;1 —;6;6;3
Whitehall;004;153;x —;13;13;3
WP — Preston Bakemeier. LP — Dan Lohert.
Argyle highlights: Dan Lohert 2-4, 2 runs scored, C. Cuthbert 2-4, 2 runs scored, RBI.
Whitehall highlights: Tyler Fish 4-4, 4 RBIs, 1 run scored, Matt Gould 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, Kaleb Lyman 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, Landon Rozell 2-3, 2 RBIs, Michael Vandenburgh 2-3, 2 RBIs 3 runs scored.
Records: Argyle 4-6, 5-7. Whitehall 7-3, 9-3.
Notes: The Railroaders finished the regular season by winning 13-6 over Argyle. Whitehall had good pitching performances by Preston Bakemeier (5 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned) and two innings by Tyler Brooks (1 earned run and 3 K's). The duo held Argyle to six hits over the seven innings and had some stellar defensive plays to hold Argyle at bay. The offense was lead by Tyler Fish (4 for 4, 4 RBIs) and Matt Gould (2 for 4, 2 RBIs). Argyle was lead by Dan Lohret on the mound (also 2 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs) and C. Cuthbert (2 for 3).
WARRENSBURG 5, CHAZY 1
League: Non-league
Chazy;010;000;0 —;1;3;2
Warrensburg;000;000;0 —;5;9;0
WP — Brady Cheney (3-3). LP — Clukey. 2B — Santor (Chazy), Thomas Combs (Warr) 2.
Chazy highlights: Clukey 6 IP, 4 ER, 10 K's, Santor 1-3 2B.
Warrensburg highlights: Brady Cheney 6 IP, 1 ER, 3 H's 8 K's, 2 for 2 at the plate, Thomas Combs 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R, Daalten DeMarsh 2-4, R, Stevie Schloss 1-3, RBI, R, Tristen Hitchcock 1-3, RBI.
Records: Warrensburg 5-9.
Notes: Freshman Brady Cheney threw six innings of three-hit ball with eight strikeouts to earn the win. He also went 2-2 at the plate. Thomas Combs led the offense, going 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Morgen Baker struck out the side in the top of the 7th to close the game. Warrensburg played error-free baseball in the win.
SCHUYLERVILLE 12, QUEENSBURY 9
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;044;000;1 —;9;9;4
Schuylerville;026;400;0 —;12;13;2
WP — Cayden Rutland (1-0). LP — Matt Conlon. 2B — Kolby Anderson (Q), Carson Patrick (Schy), Luke Sherman (Schy).
Queensbury highlights: Adrian Caron 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Kolby Anderson 2 for 4, 2b, RBI.
Schuylerville highlights: Lucas Woodcock 2 for 4, RBI, Luke Sherman 2 for 4, 2B, Anthony Luzadis 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Cayden Rutland 2 for 3, RBI.
Records: Queensbury 10-3. Schuylerville 4-9, 5-9.
SCOTIA 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;000;000;0 —;0;4;1
Scotia;100;010;X —;2;8;3
WP — Andrew Wilson. LP — Ryan Daw. 2B — Kyle Brown (Sco).
Scotia highlights: Kyle Brown 3-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, Glavine Van Natten 2 for 2, 1 run scored.
Records: Schuylerville 3-8, 4-8. Scotia 5-6, 5-7.
STILLWATER 16, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 2
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater;244;06; —;16;15;0
Berlin-N.L.;000;02; —;2;1;4
WP — Shea Brown. LP — Casey Billert. 2B — Reese Hotaling (Still) 2, Liam Brady (Still), Shea Brown (Still). 3B — Carter Wichelns (Still).
Stillwater highlights: Reese Hotaling 2-5, 2R, 2 2B, 4RBIs, Jaxson Mueller 3-5, 2R, 3 RBIs, Liam Brady 3-5, 3R, 2RBIs, Shea Brown 2-4, 2B, 2RBIs, Carter Wichelns 3-5, 2R, 3B, 2RBIs, Brody Burdo 2-2, 2BB, 3R & 2RBIs.
Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Casey Billert, 1-3, R.
Records: Stillwater 5-8, 5-8. Berlin-New Lebanon 0-11, 0-11.
Notes: Shea Brown and Reese Hotaling combined on a one-hitter while the Stillwater lineup hammered out 15 hits and 16 runs for the win.
