ROUNDUP: Foyle helps Cambridge post win; Whitehall, Burghers, Horses also win

WHITEHALL 13, ARGYLE 6

Notes: The Railroaders finished the regular season by winning 13-6 over Argyle. Whitehall had good pitching performances by Preston Bakemeier (5 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned) and two innings by Tyler Brooks (1 earned run and 3 K's). The duo held Argyle to six hits over the seven innings and had some stellar defensive plays to hold Argyle at bay. The offense was lead by Tyler Fish (4 for 4, 4 RBIs) and Matt Gould (2 for 4, 2 RBIs). Argyle was lead by Dan Lohret on the mound (also 2 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs) and C. Cuthbert (2 for 3).