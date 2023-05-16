FORT ANN — The Fort Ann baseball team tuned for up for the Class D sectionals Tuesday with a 6-0 non-league victory over Middleburgh.

Callon Sutliff blasted a three-run triple and Garrett Brown drove in another run as the Cardinals bunched all six runs in the first inning. Dylan Brown also tripled for Fort Ann as they improved to 9-5 overall. The Cardinals drew the No. 1 seed for Class D sectionals on Tuesday.

The Browns and Tim Webb combined for a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and two walks in the five-inning game.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 13, ARGYLE 9: Tyler Plummer went 4 for 4 with a double and three runs scored Monday as the Eagles topped Argyle in an Adirondack League crossover game.

Evan Kader added three hits and an RBI for H-L, which also got two doubles and three RBIs from Noah Springer, an RBI double from Antonio Morehouse, and two hits and an RBI each from Jacob Bristol and Danny Deuel.

Argyle was led by Andrew Austin with a double and three RBIs, Ben Cuthbert with two hits and two RBIs, and Clay Bates with a double.