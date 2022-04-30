ROUNDUP: Fort Ann, Spa Catholic post wins

FORT ANN 9, ARGYLE 3
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 030 000 0 — 3 6 5
Fort Ann 500 103 x — 9 4 1
WP — Callon Sutliff. LP — Brandan Saunders.
Argyle highlights: Nate Stanley 2-3, Brandon Saunders 1-2, RBI, R, Jacobie Depew 1-2, R.
Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutliff CG, 0 ER, 7 K, Josh Dornan 2-3, BB, RBI, R, Jack Dornan 1-3, BB, 2 RBI, R, Dakota Winch 2 RBI, R, Cullen Jackson BB, 2 R.
Records: Fort Ann 3-4, 4-4.
Notes: Callon Sutliff went the distance, allowing no earned runs. He scattered six hits, did not surrender a walk, and struck out seven. Jack Dornan’s two-run single in the first opened the scoring and Dakota Winch had a two-run single in the sixth to provide some breathing room.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,
HOOSIC VALLEY 0
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic 001 020 0 — 3 6 1
Hoosic Valley 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
WP — Pierce Byrne (3-1). LP — Connor King (3-2). 2B — Ronan Rowe (SCC) 2, Hunter Fales (SCC).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ronan Rowe 2-4 (2 doubles) 3 RBIs, Hunter Fales 2-4 (double, single) 2 runs, Pierce Byrne 4 innings pitched, 0 Runs, 2 hits 8 Ks, 2 BB, 1 HBP, Charlie Greiner 3 innings pitched 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 BB, 1 HBP, 5 Ks.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Tom Rice 2-4 (2 singles).
Records: Saratoga Catholic 6-5, 6-7. Hoosic Valley 4-7, 4-8.