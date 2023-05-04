CORINTH — The Fort Ann baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday to overtake Corinth for a 7-4 Adirondack League victory.

Callon Sutliff scattered five hits with five strikeouts and no walks to pick up the pitching win for the Cardinals, helping his own cause with a double.

Garrett Brown, Riley Barnes and Jake Lunt drove in runs for Fort Ann, while Lunt, Drew Ladd and Dylan Brown had base hits.

Eddie McGuire pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk for the RiverHawks, and he and Logan Dishon each hit a double. Josh Colson tripled and Dareck Graham and Sam Tangora singled, with Tangora driving in a run.

The game was played at Corinth, but Fort Ann was the home team.

QUEENSBURY 13, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Adrian Caron and Josh Roberts combined to pitch a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and no walks in a Foothills Council win over Gloversville.

Caron worked the first six innings with 11 strikeouts, then Roberts struck out the side in the seventh to finish the game.

Lucas Rolleston and eighth-grader Jacob Wolf each hit a double and drove in three runs for Queensbury, with Wolf going 3 for 3. Caron added two hits and two RBIs, and Rolleston and Alex Coombes also had two hits for the Spartans.

WARRENSBURG 4, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0: Brady Cheney improved to 8-0 on the mound as he pitched a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts and added an RBI single.

Louis Lang went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Burghers (12-1 overall), who also got a double from Caleb Remington.

Stephen Yakubec pitched well in the loss, striking out eight and allowing five hits. Brayton Carey went 2-3 for Salem-Cambridge.

HOOSICK FALLS 15, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0: Jake Sparks hurled a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead the Panthers (7-7, 8-8) past B-NL in Wasaren League action.

Andrew Sparks and Carson Glover each hit a double and single for Hoosick Falls, with Andrew Sparks driving in three runs and Glover knocking in four.